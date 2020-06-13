Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 17:09, 13 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|356
|298
|54
|4
Stats last updated: 13 June 2020:1909HRS
Recently Updated
- Ti Gonzi
- Welcome to Pindula
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Cyclone Dyonne
- Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
- Tomas Kjellsson
- Green Africa Safaris
- Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project
- Jealousy Mawarire
- Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa (CEDSA)
- Joshua Maligwa
- Lucky Machawira
- National Patriotic Front (NPF)
- Peter Chigaba
- Rangarirai Hungwe
- Kenson Enos Kumponda
- John Makamure
- Kudakwashe Chigumo
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Records 13 More Cases Bringing Total To 356 13 Jun 2020
“Gone Are The Days When We Were Beggars,” – Chiwenga On Wheat Production 13 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Cricket Given Green Light To Resume Training 13 Jun 2020
WATCH: UK Anti-Racism Protestors Clash With Police 13 Jun 2020
Local Company Set To Build US$88M Solar Plant In Chiredzi 13 Jun 2020
Police Officer Put Behind Bars For Saying President Mnangagwa Has Failed 13 Jun 2020
JUST IN: Drax International’s Delish Nguwaya Remanded In Custody 13 Jun 2020
Malawi Judge Who Dismissed Last Election As Fraudulent Forced To Retire 13 Jun 2020
ZACC’s Interrogation Of Health Minister And Mahomva Turns Nasty 13 Jun 2020
Harvest House Owners Reveal Who Their Tenant Is Between MDC-A And MDC-T 13 Jun 2020
FULL THREAD: Chasi Explains Why He Wants Chivhayo’s Case Thrown Away 13 Jun 2020
President Mnangagwa: “Zimbabwe Deserves Better” 13 Jun 2020
PICTURES: Proof Chamisa Is The Rightful Occupant Of Harvest House – Ruhanya 13 Jun 2020
Drax International Zimbabwe Representative Delish Nguwaya In Court For Duping Zimbabwean Govt – Report 13 Jun 2020
I Used To Make Public Statements Of Constructive Lies From Cabinet Reports To Protect State Agents Too – Jonathan Moyo To Mangwana 13 Jun 2020
OPINION: Zimbabwe Should Pray And Fast To Be Delivered From Evil Regime 13 Jun 2020
Russia Capable Of Supporting The New Dispensation Now Because Of ED’s Contribution To The Russia-Africa Partnership – Russia 13 Jun 2020
Durban Based Zimbabwean Woman Alleged To Have Murdered Her Daughter Alexia Nyamadzawo Has History Of Mental Illness – Prosecutors 13 Jun 2020
He Was A Quiet Young Man – Father Of The 20 Year Old Bulawayo Ritual Murderer Opens Up 13 Jun 2020
Govt Promises Provisional Drivers’ Licence Holders More Time 13 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here