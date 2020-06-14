Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
383 225 54 4

Stats last updated: 14 June 2020:2032HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe Records 27 More Coronavirus Cases – 14 June 2020 14 Jun 2020

“I Will Not Allow ZPC To Continue Taking Chivhayo To Court” – Energy Minister 14 Jun 2020

Mashakada Speaks On Chamisa’s Elevation Of Fadzayi Mahere 14 Jun 2020

“Transparency Is Critical, Even In An Emergency,” – US On Corruption In Zimbabwe 14 Jun 2020

Emerging Information Suggest Drax International Was Once Registered With PRAZ 14 Jun 2020

Family Narrates How Members Lived With COVID-19 Until Recovery 14 Jun 2020

Former Sunday Mail Editor Speaks On Why President Mnangagwa Is “Protecting” Corruption Accused Ministers 14 Jun 2020

“Surely This Is Evidence Of Quality Leadership.” – As Govt Distributes Covid-19 Materials & Food 14 Jun 2020

President Mnangagwa’s Advisor Speaks On The Fasting That God Wants 14 Jun 2020

Burundi President Becomes The First Head Of State To Die Of Coronavirus 14 Jun 2020

Kasukuwere’s Brother Arrested, Released Without Charge 14 Jun 2020

ZANU PF Crusader Explains Why The Drax International Corruption Saga Left The Average Zimbabwean Worse Off 14 Jun 2020

Nakamba’s Mother Praying For Aston Villa’s Survival 14 Jun 2020

Mambo Dhuterere To Launch Album 14 Jun 2020

CAPS United Issues Statement Apologising About Players’ Revolt Over Salaries 14 Jun 2020

Bamusi Speaks On His Relationship With Club Vice President 14 Jun 2020

Caps United President Apologises Over Players’ Incident 14 Jun 2020

Former Hellenic Academy Pupil’s Open Letter To Board On Cancellation Of Racism Debates {Full Text] 14 Jun 2020

ZANU PF Hits Back At Malema Over ‘Pasi Nembavha’ Remark 14 Jun 2020

ZANU PF Benefactor Offers Govt ‘Lucrative’ ZUPCO Buses Deal 14 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

