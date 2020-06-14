Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 18:35, 14 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|383
|325
|54
|4
Stats last updated: 14 June 2020:2032HRS
Zimbabwe Records 27 More Coronavirus Cases – 14 June 2020 14 Jun 2020
“I Will Not Allow ZPC To Continue Taking Chivhayo To Court” – Energy Minister 14 Jun 2020
Mashakada Speaks On Chamisa’s Elevation Of Fadzayi Mahere 14 Jun 2020
“Transparency Is Critical, Even In An Emergency,” – US On Corruption In Zimbabwe 14 Jun 2020
Emerging Information Suggest Drax International Was Once Registered With PRAZ 14 Jun 2020
Family Narrates How Members Lived With COVID-19 Until Recovery 14 Jun 2020
Former Sunday Mail Editor Speaks On Why President Mnangagwa Is “Protecting” Corruption Accused Ministers 14 Jun 2020
“Surely This Is Evidence Of Quality Leadership.” – As Govt Distributes Covid-19 Materials & Food 14 Jun 2020
President Mnangagwa’s Advisor Speaks On The Fasting That God Wants 14 Jun 2020
Burundi President Becomes The First Head Of State To Die Of Coronavirus 14 Jun 2020
Kasukuwere’s Brother Arrested, Released Without Charge 14 Jun 2020
ZANU PF Crusader Explains Why The Drax International Corruption Saga Left The Average Zimbabwean Worse Off 14 Jun 2020
Nakamba’s Mother Praying For Aston Villa’s Survival 14 Jun 2020
Mambo Dhuterere To Launch Album 14 Jun 2020
CAPS United Issues Statement Apologising About Players’ Revolt Over Salaries 14 Jun 2020
Bamusi Speaks On His Relationship With Club Vice President 14 Jun 2020
Caps United President Apologises Over Players’ Incident 14 Jun 2020
Former Hellenic Academy Pupil’s Open Letter To Board On Cancellation Of Racism Debates {Full Text] 14 Jun 2020
ZANU PF Hits Back At Malema Over ‘Pasi Nembavha’ Remark 14 Jun 2020
ZANU PF Benefactor Offers Govt ‘Lucrative’ ZUPCO Buses Deal 14 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
