Latest revision as of 04:32, 16 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
387 329 54 4

Stats last updated: 16 June 2020:0630HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

‘$20 Note Delayed To Manage Growth Of Money Supply’ 16 Jun 2020

Informal Sector Prepares For Comeback 16 Jun 2020

Khupe Continues To Expose Her Naivety & Leadership Deficiency – Davis Laque {Full Thread} 16 Jun 2020

Inter-city Travel To Resume When Schools Reopen 16 Jun 2020

Khupe Co-opts MDC ‘Vanguard’ Leader, Tsvangirai’s Brother 16 Jun 2020

Mangudya, Mthuli Clash Over Fixed Exchange Rate 16 Jun 2020

Khupe Pledges To Redirect MDC-T Back To Its Founding Principles 15 Jun 2020

Tongaat Hulett Sugar Prices Effective 15 June 2020 15 Jun 2020

Court Postpones Nguwaya’s Bail Hearing 15 Jun 2020

MDC Alliance Recruiting New Members 15 Jun 2020

PICTURE: Post-mortem Suggesting Bulawayo Residents Died Of Dirty Water 15 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 387 15 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Masiyiwa And Partners Donate 1000 Ventilators 15 Jun 2020

RBZ Goes After Forex Dealers Who Advertise Their Business On WhatsApp 15 Jun 2020

WATCH: Emotional Speech Of Wife Of Another African-American Shot By Police 15 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe Is Doing The Opposite Of What UN Recommended On MDC Trio – US Embassy Harare 15 Jun 2020

Mashakadda Is Right ZINASU Has Overtaken MDC Alliance & It’s Inevitable – Political Analyst 15 Jun 2020

Chamisa Pleads With Local Govt Minister Not To Recall Councillors 15 Jun 2020

Khupe Says The Party She Leads Has 103 Legislators 15 Jun 2020

Southern African Chief Justices’ Issue Statement As Malawi CJ Is Forced To Resign 15 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
