Latest revision as of 04:32, 16 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|387
|329
|54
|4
Stats last updated: 16 June 2020:0630HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
‘$20 Note Delayed To Manage Growth Of Money Supply’ 16 Jun 2020
Informal Sector Prepares For Comeback 16 Jun 2020
Khupe Continues To Expose Her Naivety & Leadership Deficiency – Davis Laque {Full Thread} 16 Jun 2020
Inter-city Travel To Resume When Schools Reopen 16 Jun 2020
Khupe Co-opts MDC ‘Vanguard’ Leader, Tsvangirai’s Brother 16 Jun 2020
Mangudya, Mthuli Clash Over Fixed Exchange Rate 16 Jun 2020
Khupe Pledges To Redirect MDC-T Back To Its Founding Principles 15 Jun 2020
Tongaat Hulett Sugar Prices Effective 15 June 2020 15 Jun 2020
Court Postpones Nguwaya’s Bail Hearing 15 Jun 2020
MDC Alliance Recruiting New Members 15 Jun 2020
PICTURE: Post-mortem Suggesting Bulawayo Residents Died Of Dirty Water 15 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 387 15 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Masiyiwa And Partners Donate 1000 Ventilators 15 Jun 2020
RBZ Goes After Forex Dealers Who Advertise Their Business On WhatsApp 15 Jun 2020
WATCH: Emotional Speech Of Wife Of Another African-American Shot By Police 15 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Is Doing The Opposite Of What UN Recommended On MDC Trio – US Embassy Harare 15 Jun 2020
Mashakadda Is Right ZINASU Has Overtaken MDC Alliance & It’s Inevitable – Political Analyst 15 Jun 2020
Chamisa Pleads With Local Govt Minister Not To Recall Councillors 15 Jun 2020
Khupe Says The Party She Leads Has 103 Legislators 15 Jun 2020
Southern African Chief Justices’ Issue Statement As Malawi CJ Is Forced To Resign 15 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
