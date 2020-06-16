Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 18:31, 16 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|391
|325
|62
|4
Stats last updated: 16 June 2020:2030HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
“If Zimbabwe Was Europe, Some People Would’ve Resigned,” – ZANU PF Activist 16 Jun 2020
Prices Of Proton Bread And Confectionery With Effect From 17 June 2020 16 Jun 2020
Businessman Based In SA Offers To Pay $210K Membership Fee For 3500 New MDC-A Members 16 Jun 2020
Chiredzi Villagers Threaten To Drag Govt To Court Over Eviction 16 Jun 2020
Welshman Ncube Rebukes Khupe For Claiming That She Leads A Party With 103 MPs 16 Jun 2020
FULL THREAD: Lessons For MDC From The Anglican Church Leadership Saga 16 Jun 2020
MSU Gives Update On Plans To Resume On-Campus Studies 16 Jun 2020
“EFF Ran Payback The Money Campaign Against Zuma, What’s Zim Opposition Against Corruption?” – Chin’ono 16 Jun 2020
Fears Of 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 Abound As New Infections Are Recorded In Beijing, New Zealand 16 Jun 2020
Workers Stampede To Buy Basic Commodities As Inflation Soars 16 Jun 2020
MDC Alliance Statement On “Fast-Track” Constitutional Amendment Public Hearings 16 Jun 2020
Returnees Regret Ever Coming To Zimbabwe, Contemplate Going Back, Illegally 16 Jun 2020
WATCH: Two Women Shot Dead, Teenager Injured In Limpopo 16 Jun 2020
‘Best Manager In The World’ Jurgen Klopp Should Get A Statue – Gerrard 16 Jun 2020
‘Zimbabweans Should Reject Constitutional Amendment (No.2) Bill’ 16 Jun 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 16 June 2020 16 Jun 2020
RBZ Revokes Directive Issued To Banks Limiting Internal Transfers 16 Jun 2020
Loss Of Market Confidence, Oversupply Of Zim Dollar Pushing Exchange Rate Up – Biti 16 Jun 2020
Month On Month Inflation Drops To 15.13 Per Cent 16 Jun 2020
ZINARA Set To Hike Tollgate Fees 16 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here