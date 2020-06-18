Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 401
+
| 463
| 334
+
| 396
 
| 63
 
| 63
 
| 4
 
| 4
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 18 June 2020:1713HRS
+
Stats last updated: 18 June 2020:2057HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Revision as of 18:59, 18 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
463 396 63 4

Stats last updated: 18 June 2020:2057HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Govt Strikes 2000 Civil Servants Off Its Payroll 20 Jun 2020

Some Returnees Are Being Treated In A Inhuman Way At Some Quarantine Facilities – Report 20 Jun 2020

ED Mourns Stanley Nleya 20 Jun 2020

Puppies Do Not See Light On The Same Day, We Cant Be Patient Forever – Komichi Threatens To Recall Chamisa’s MPs 20 Jun 2020

Govt Coming Up With A Plan To End Fuel Shortages – Chasi 20 Jun 2020

Govt Extends The Validity Of Learner Driving Licences & Defensive Driving Certificates Expiring After 30 March 2020 20 Jun 2020

Govt Sets Up A Health Surveillance Team To Embark On A Door To Door Campaign Treating & Testing Severe Diarrhoea Cases In Bulawayo 20 Jun 2020

PICTURE: Man Holds A Zanu PF Must Go Placard During A Black Lives Matter Protest 20 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: The State’s Case Against Obadiah Moyo On How He Handpicked Papi Pharma LLC To Supply Medical Sundries To The Ministry Of Health 20 Jun 2020

Mystery Over ZIFA – Gift Banda Case Appeal Fees Haunts ZIFA 20 Jun 2020

ZIFA & PSL Still Mum On The Resumption Of Football 20 Jun 2020

WATCH: Journalists Ambush Obadiah Moyo At Harare Magistrate Court 20 Jun 2020

EMA Fines Chitungwiza $24 000 For Allocating Stands On Wetlands 20 Jun 2020

WATCH: South African Men To March Against Gender Based Violence On Fathers’ Day 20 Jun 2020

ZRP Demands To See The ‘Non Existent’ Simbarashe Zuze In Person, Orders His Lawyers To Bring Him To Them 20 Jun 2020

JUST IN: Obadiah Moyo Released On $50 000 Bail 20 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe Records 5th Coronavirus Death 20 Jun 2020

“We’re Being Used As Instruments Of Our Own Self Destruction,” – Former AU Diplomat On Sanctions 20 Jun 2020

JUST IN: Health Minister Charged With Three Counts Of Criminal Abuse Of Office. 20 Jun 2020

“Zimbabwe Has Become A Dangerous Place If Army, Police Are Not Behind Torture, Abductions, ” – NewsDay 20 Jun 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=89603"