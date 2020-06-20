Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|480
|412
|63
|5
Stats last updated: 20 June 2020:1530HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Govt Strikes 2000 Civil Servants Off Its Payroll 20 Jun 2020
Some Returnees Are Being Treated In A Inhuman Way At Some Quarantine Facilities – Report 20 Jun 2020
ED Mourns Stanley Nleya 20 Jun 2020
Puppies Do Not See Light On The Same Day, We Cant Be Patient Forever – Komichi Threatens To Recall Chamisa’s MPs 20 Jun 2020
Govt Coming Up With A Plan To End Fuel Shortages – Chasi 20 Jun 2020
Govt Extends The Validity Of Learner Driving Licences & Defensive Driving Certificates Expiring After 30 March 2020 20 Jun 2020
Govt Sets Up A Health Surveillance Team To Embark On A Door To Door Campaign Treating & Testing Severe Diarrhoea Cases In Bulawayo 20 Jun 2020
PICTURE: Man Holds A Zanu PF Must Go Placard During A Black Lives Matter Protest 20 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: The State’s Case Against Obadiah Moyo On How He Handpicked Papi Pharma LLC To Supply Medical Sundries To The Ministry Of Health 20 Jun 2020
Mystery Over ZIFA – Gift Banda Case Appeal Fees Haunts ZIFA 20 Jun 2020
ZIFA & PSL Still Mum On The Resumption Of Football 20 Jun 2020
WATCH: Journalists Ambush Obadiah Moyo At Harare Magistrate Court 20 Jun 2020
EMA Fines Chitungwiza $24 000 For Allocating Stands On Wetlands 20 Jun 2020
WATCH: South African Men To March Against Gender Based Violence On Fathers’ Day 20 Jun 2020
ZRP Demands To See The ‘Non Existent’ Simbarashe Zuze In Person, Orders His Lawyers To Bring Him To Them 20 Jun 2020
JUST IN: Obadiah Moyo Released On $50 000 Bail 20 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Records 5th Coronavirus Death 20 Jun 2020
“We’re Being Used As Instruments Of Our Own Self Destruction,” – Former AU Diplomat On Sanctions 20 Jun 2020
JUST IN: Health Minister Charged With Three Counts Of Criminal Abuse Of Office. 20 Jun 2020
“Zimbabwe Has Become A Dangerous Place If Army, Police Are Not Behind Torture, Abductions, ” – NewsDay 20 Jun 2020
