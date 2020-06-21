Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|489
|419
|64
|6
Stats last updated: 21 June 2020:2205HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
WATCH: RBZ & Treasury Tell Parliament They Bought Land Cruisers For US$400k When they Bought Them For US$110k 21 Jun 2020
LIST: Schools Re-Opening Guidelines 21 Jun 2020
5 Things To Do To Fix Zimbabwe – Jonathan Moyo 21 Jun 2020
Govt Planning To Remove The Fuel Subsidy This Week – Report 21 Jun 2020
OPINION: Parliament Of Zimbabwe In Shoddy Deals With A Weaker Faction Of The Opposition 21 Jun 2020
OPINION: Issues African Fathers Must Take Seriously – Eddie Cross’ Father’s Day Message 21 Jun 2020
WATCH: Honde Valley Farmers, Vendors And Money Changers Are Refusing To Take $2 & $5 Bond Notes 21 Jun 2020
Nakamba On The Bench Again Tonight 21 Jun 2020
Stanley Nleya To Be Buried At The Heroes Acre On Tuesday 21 Jun 2020
Khupe Has Never Received Anything Publicly Or Privately From Zanu-PF – Khupe’s Spokesperson 21 Jun 2020
BCC Identifies The Contaminated Water Disease That Has Killed 9 People In Luveve 21 Jun 2020
Drax International Zim Representative Delish Nguwaya Has A Diplomatic Passport – Mzembi 21 Jun 2020
Afreximbank Extends $200 Million To Zimbabwe 21 Jun 2020
Masiyiwa And Fellow Envoys Raise $33 Billion To Help African Nations Mitigate The Effects Of COVID-19 21 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Has Enough Forex, We Just Have To Properly Harness It – Mangudya 21 Jun 2020
Chrome Exports To China Resumes 21 Jun 2020
Tendai Mtawarira Joins The Corporate World, Secures His First Job 21 Jun 2020
Danai Gurira Reveals Why She Left The Walking Dead 21 Jun 2020
Govt Launches Operation ‘Wakazvitenga Sei’ To Seize “Unexplained Wealth” 21 Jun 2020
Beyonce Releases Surprise Single ‘Black Parade’ On Juneteenth 21 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here