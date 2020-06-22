Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|512
|442
|64
|6
Stats last updated: 22 June 2020:2200HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Insurance and Pensions Commission
- ZNCC
- First Mutual Holdings Limited
- Douglas Hoto
- Tapiwa Mashakada
- Monetary Policy
- Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
- Ministry of Finance and Economic Development
- Fiscal Policy
- Busisa Moyo
- Lawrence Warlord Chakaredza
- Charles Kuwaza
- Sally Mugabe
- Tendai Mtawarira
- Obadiah Moyo
- Stanley Nleya
Recent Zimbabwe News
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 22 June 2020, Zimbabwe Records 23 New Cases 22 Jun 2020
Kariba Hit By A 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake 22 Jun 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwe? 22 Jun 2020
Zimbabwean Refugees & Asylum Seekers In SA To Benefit From The COVID-19 Unemployment Grant – Report 22 Jun 2020
ARTUZ Leader Arrested During A Poor Salaries Protest In Masvingo 22 Jun 2020
Govt Fails To Pay Millers For Subsidized Mealie-Meal 22 Jun 2020
Soldier Arrested For Pangolin Possession 22 Jun 2020
WATCH: Nguwaya Does Not Have A Diplomatic Passport – SB Moyo Responds To Mzembi 22 Jun 2020
Chinese National Arrested For Shooting 2 Workers At A Gweru Mine 22 Jun 2020
It Was An Emergency – Govt Justifies Why The Drax Supply Deal Never Went To Tender 22 Jun 2020
ED Hoodwinked The World Into Believing He Is Better Than Mugabe – Human Rights Watch Director 22 Jun 2020
WATCH: I Did Not Say Dr Magombeyi’s Abduction Was Staged – Tapiwa Mashakada Rebuts A Story By The Herald Claiming Otherwise Story 22 Jun 2020
Binga Flood Victims Living In A Sorry State, Some Of Them Are Still Living In Tents 4 Months Later – Prince Dubeko Sibanda 22 Jun 2020
1111 Junior Police Officers Successfully Resist “Intermittent Transfers” 22 Jun 2020
ZRP Looking For A Man Who Escaped From Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19 22 Jun 2020
OPINION: Growing Social Unrest – Zimbabwe Vigil Coalition 22 Jun 2020
Serious Investor To Set Up A Gold Mine In Ngundu – Chitando 22 Jun 2020
Tagwireyi Could Become Zimbabwe’s Biggest Gold Buyer After Securing A Special Permit From Fidelity Printers- Report 22 Jun 2020
Isando Community In Nkayi District Gets Pipped Water 22 Jun 2020
Treasury Ready To Work With Banks To Make 99 Year Old Land Leases Bankable 22 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
