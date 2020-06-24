Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|530
|401
|123
|6
Stats last updated: 24 June 2020:2006HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Elite Bulawayo School Rocked By Racism Allegations 24 Jun 2020
Armed Soldiers Bash Two Journalists In Warren Park 24 Jun 2020
Two Inmates Arrested After Leading Protest At Quarantine Centre 24 Jun 2020
5 People Test Positive For Coronavirus, Confirmed Cases Now 530 24 Jun 2020
‘Khupe Removing MDCA MPs From Parliament To Create Space For Her Confidants’ 24 Jun 2020
Doctors, Nurses’ Strike Cripples Masvingo Provincial Hospital 24 Jun 2020
Retailers’ Association President Condemns Shops Rejecting Bond Cash 24 Jun 2020
Sisters-in-charge At Parirenyatwa Hospital Join Nurses’ Strike 24 Jun 2020
QUIZ: How Well Is Your Knowledge About Zimbabwe? 24 Jun 2020
Cassava Fintech Launches Sasai Health Status Report 24 Jun 2020
Killer Zivhu To Lose ZANU PF Mazda BT50 24 Jun 2020
ZANU PF Youth League Statement On The Shooting Of Zim Workers By Chinese National {Full Text} 24 Jun 2020
‘Bvondo’ Unfazed By Parliament Recall: ‘Streets Are The New Parliament’ 24 Jun 2020
Apostolic Sect Member ‘Marries’ Grade 7 Pupil 24 Jun 2020
PSL Clubs Wait On ZIFA For Guidance On Players’ Contracts 24 Jun 2020
Health Minister Skips Post Cabinet Media Briefing 24 Jun 2020
Human Right Doctors Statement On Bulawayo Diarrhoeal Disease Outbreak {Full Text} 24 Jun 2020
Total Consumption Poverty Line Up To Over $8 000 For A Household Of Five Persons 24 Jun 2020
WATCH: General Sibanda Condemns Corruption Within The Country’s Leadership 24 Jun 2020
Top Govt Officials Get Land In Mutare Through Special Favours 24 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here