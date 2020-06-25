Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|551
|417
|128
|6
Stats last updated: 25 June 2020:2015HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
MDCA Councillor’s Wife And Child Abducted, Beaten & Dumped By Unknown Assailants 25 Jun 2020
Mutare Mayor In U-turn On Bigwigs’ Land Grab 25 Jun 2020
Malawian President’s Press Officer Congratulates Opposition Leader 25 Jun 2020
Musona Seals Season-long Deal At KAS Eupen 25 Jun 2020
Retired Colonel Lands Top Post At Parirenyatwa, Doctors Threaten Strike 25 Jun 2020
Council Warns Residents Against Buying Stands From Land Barons In St Mary’s 25 Jun 2020
Magaisa Comments On Suspension Of ZBC Cameraman Over Mnangagwa-Nguwaya Video Clip {Full Thread} 25 Jun 2020
Strive Masiyiwa Offers Free COVID-19 Testing For Zimbabweans 25 Jun 2020
Dynamos Assistant Coach Biggie Zuze Has Died 25 Jun 2020
Kuda Tagwirei Acquires Sabi Gold Mine 25 Jun 2020
Army Terminates Mining Deal With Chinese Firm 25 Jun 2020
Nurse Anaesthetists Join Nationwide Health Workers’ Strike 25 Jun 2020
Lessons For Zimbabweans From Malawi’s Presidential Election – Prof Moyo {Full Thread} 25 Jun 2020
Health Apex Council Dismisses Claims That US Embassy Is Funding Doctors And Nurses’ Strike 25 Jun 2020
Auction System To Stabilise Currency And Prices – Mthuli 25 Jun 2020
Govt Terminates CSC Deal With British Company 25 Jun 2020
“One Should Have A Conscience And Do The Right Thing.” – ZANU PF Official On COVID-19 Relief Abuse 25 Jun 2020
Journalist Accused Of Having Ties With The First Family Fights Back 25 Jun 2020
New Dates For MDC-T Extraordinary Congress Set 25 Jun 2020
Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 25 June 2020 25 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
