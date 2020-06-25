Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
551 417 128 6

Stats last updated: 25 June 2020:2015HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

MDCA Councillor’s Wife And Child Abducted, Beaten & Dumped By Unknown Assailants 25 Jun 2020

Mutare Mayor In U-turn On Bigwigs’ Land Grab 25 Jun 2020

Malawian President’s Press Officer Congratulates Opposition Leader 25 Jun 2020

Musona Seals Season-long Deal At KAS Eupen 25 Jun 2020

Retired Colonel Lands Top Post At Parirenyatwa, Doctors Threaten Strike 25 Jun 2020

Council Warns Residents Against Buying Stands From Land Barons In St Mary’s 25 Jun 2020

Magaisa Comments On Suspension Of ZBC Cameraman Over Mnangagwa-Nguwaya Video Clip {Full Thread} 25 Jun 2020

Strive Masiyiwa Offers Free COVID-19 Testing For Zimbabweans 25 Jun 2020

Dynamos Assistant Coach Biggie Zuze Has Died 25 Jun 2020

Kuda Tagwirei Acquires Sabi Gold Mine 25 Jun 2020

Army Terminates Mining Deal With Chinese Firm 25 Jun 2020

Nurse Anaesthetists Join Nationwide Health Workers’ Strike 25 Jun 2020

Lessons For Zimbabweans From Malawi’s Presidential Election – Prof Moyo {Full Thread} 25 Jun 2020

Health Apex Council Dismisses Claims That US Embassy Is Funding Doctors And Nurses’ Strike 25 Jun 2020

Auction System To Stabilise Currency And Prices – Mthuli 25 Jun 2020

Govt Terminates CSC Deal With British Company 25 Jun 2020

“One Should Have A Conscience And Do The Right Thing.” – ZANU PF Official On COVID-19 Relief Abuse 25 Jun 2020

Journalist Accused Of Having Ties With The First Family Fights Back 25 Jun 2020

New Dates For MDC-T Extraordinary Congress Set 25 Jun 2020

Official Bank Rates & Black Market Exchange Rates Today – 25 June 2020 25 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



