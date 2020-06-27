Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 6
| 6
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: June 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 04:37, 27 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|561
|420
|135
|6
Stats last updated: 27 June 2020:0637HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Brian Raftopoulos
- Luke Malaba
- Olinda Chapel
- Stunner
- St. George's College
- Cyclone Dyonne
- Nyasha Nyatondo
- Tafara Chiremba
- Judith Kaulem
- Dorcas Atukwa
- Donald Chimanikire
- Poverty Reduction Forum Trust
- George Smith
- Godfrey Kanyenze
- Joana Mamombe
- Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ)
Recent Zimbabwe News
FULL TEXT: Remain Calm – EcoCash To Subscribers 27 Jun 2020
ZRP Arrests Traders Refusing To Take Bond Notes 27 Jun 2020
Corruption: Namibian Government Denies Donating COVID-19 Kits To Zimbabwe 26 Jun 2020
Taming Forex Rates Through Commands Won’t Work – Magaisa 26 Jun 2020
‘Meek’ Chamisa’s Risks Losing ‘Fatigued’ Support Base – OPINION 26 Jun 2020
Zimbabweans React To The Suspension Of EcoCash, OneMoney & TeleCash 26 Jun 2020
WATCH: Malawian President Vacates State House After Losing Presidential Rerun 26 Jun 2020
Former Studio 263 Actress In Dead Body Incident 26 Jun 2020
Govt Suspends EcoCash, OneMoney With Immediate Effect {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020
Mamombe, MDC-A Activists Granted $10 000 Bail Each 26 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Statement On International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020
Sex Workers Bemoan Spike In Condom Prices 26 Jun 2020
Legal Resources Foundation Commemorates International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020
High Court Dismisses MDC-A Application To Recover Harvest House 26 Jun 2020
ZUPCO Franchisees Demand Fourfold Increase In Daily Commission 26 Jun 2020
Chamisa Unpacks The Root Of Zimbabwe’s Problems And Offers Solutions {Full Thread} 26 Jun 2020
A Lot Of Zimbabwean Gold Smuggled To Dubai 26 Jun 2020
President Mnangagwa Praises United States Government 26 Jun 2020
‘Chamisa And Khupe’s Differences Are Not Irreconcilable’ 26 Jun 2020
Human Rights Forum Commemorates International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here