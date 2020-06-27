Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
561 420 135 6

Stats last updated: 27 June 2020:0637HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

FULL TEXT: Remain Calm – EcoCash To Subscribers 27 Jun 2020

ZRP Arrests Traders Refusing To Take Bond Notes 27 Jun 2020

Corruption: Namibian Government Denies Donating COVID-19 Kits To Zimbabwe 26 Jun 2020

Taming Forex Rates Through Commands Won’t Work – Magaisa 26 Jun 2020

‘Meek’ Chamisa’s Risks Losing ‘Fatigued’ Support Base – OPINION 26 Jun 2020

Zimbabweans React To The Suspension Of EcoCash, OneMoney & TeleCash 26 Jun 2020

WATCH: Malawian President Vacates State House After Losing Presidential Rerun 26 Jun 2020

Former Studio 263 Actress In Dead Body Incident 26 Jun 2020

Govt Suspends EcoCash, OneMoney With Immediate Effect {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020

Mamombe, MDC-A Activists Granted $10 000 Bail Each 26 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Statement On International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020

Sex Workers Bemoan Spike In Condom Prices 26 Jun 2020

Legal Resources Foundation Commemorates International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020

High Court Dismisses MDC-A Application To Recover Harvest House 26 Jun 2020

ZUPCO Franchisees Demand Fourfold Increase In Daily Commission 26 Jun 2020

Chamisa Unpacks The Root Of Zimbabwe’s Problems And Offers Solutions {Full Thread} 26 Jun 2020

A Lot Of Zimbabwean Gold Smuggled To Dubai 26 Jun 2020

President Mnangagwa Praises United States Government 26 Jun 2020

‘Chamisa And Khupe’s Differences Are Not Irreconcilable’ 26 Jun 2020

Human Rights Forum Commemorates International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture {Full Text} 26 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



