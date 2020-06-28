Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 13:13, 28 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|567
|419
|142
|6
Stats last updated: 28 June 2020:1411HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Chihuri Alleges ‘Coup Conspirators’ Wanted Him Dead 28 Jun 2020
4 People Escape From COVID-19 Quarantine Centres 28 Jun 2020
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Acceptance Speech {Full Text} 28 Jun 2020
We Have Complied Fully With The Motlanthe Commission: Government 28 Jun 2020
Chakwera Sworn In As Malawi President 28 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Cash In Cash Out Has Been Suspended – Ecocash To Subscribers 28 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: We Have Been Instructed To Suspend Your Lines – EcoCash To Agents, Merchants And Bulk Payers 28 Jun 2020
Top NPA Official Implicated In A $75 Million Load Fraud Case 28 Jun 2020
Ecocash, The Stock Exchange Not The Problem – Biti 28 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe Is A Victim Of Bad Management – Former UNDP Resident Representative In Zimbabwe 28 Jun 2020
Matiza Ordered The Cancellation Of The DIDG $400 Million Deal – DIDG 28 Jun 2020
This Cowardly Act Defies Logic And Defeats The Democratic Will Of The People – Chibaya Pledges Allegiance To Chamisa 28 Jun 2020
Mabhero In Emphatic Comeback Despite Yet Another Ban 28 Jun 2020
ZUPCO Employees In Yet Another “Thieving” Scandal 28 Jun 2020
OPINION: As Zimbabwe’s Economy Crumbles, Mugabe’s Successor Courts Unrest 28 Jun 2020
Benjani Mwaruwari Donates To iBosso Players 28 Jun 2020
Zanu PF Is Broke, Green Fuel’s Rautenbach Is Paying Zanu PF Salaries – Tsenengamu 28 Jun 2020
Chihuri Claims ED Forced Himself On His Wife 28 Jun 2020
Bulawayo Hit By A Typhoid Outbreak 28 Jun 2020
Airlines Making Plans To Resume Flights Into The Country – CAAZ 28 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here