==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
567 419 142 6

Stats last updated: 28 June 2020:1411HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Chihuri Alleges ‘Coup Conspirators’ Wanted Him Dead 28 Jun 2020

4 People Escape From COVID-19 Quarantine Centres 28 Jun 2020

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Acceptance Speech {Full Text} 28 Jun 2020

We Have Complied Fully With The Motlanthe Commission: Government 28 Jun 2020

Chakwera Sworn In As Malawi President 28 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Cash In Cash Out Has Been Suspended – Ecocash To Subscribers 28 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: We Have Been Instructed To Suspend Your Lines – EcoCash To Agents, Merchants And Bulk Payers 28 Jun 2020

Top NPA Official Implicated In A $75 Million Load Fraud Case 28 Jun 2020

Ecocash, The Stock Exchange Not The Problem – Biti 28 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe Is A Victim Of Bad Management – Former UNDP Resident Representative In Zimbabwe 28 Jun 2020

Matiza Ordered The Cancellation Of The DIDG $400 Million Deal – DIDG 28 Jun 2020

This Cowardly Act Defies Logic And Defeats The Democratic Will Of The People – Chibaya Pledges Allegiance To Chamisa 28 Jun 2020

Mabhero In Emphatic Comeback Despite Yet Another Ban 28 Jun 2020

ZUPCO Employees In Yet Another “Thieving” Scandal 28 Jun 2020

OPINION: As Zimbabwe’s Economy Crumbles, Mugabe’s Successor Courts Unrest 28 Jun 2020

Benjani Mwaruwari Donates To iBosso Players 28 Jun 2020

Zanu PF Is Broke, Green Fuel’s Rautenbach Is Paying Zanu PF Salaries – Tsenengamu 28 Jun 2020

Chihuri Claims ED Forced Himself On His Wife 28 Jun 2020

Bulawayo Hit By A Typhoid Outbreak 28 Jun 2020

Airlines Making Plans To Resume Flights Into The Country – CAAZ 28 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

