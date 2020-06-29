Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recently Updated==
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|574
|415
|152
|7
Stats last updated: 29 June 2020:1955HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
ED’s Advisor Mocks The “Zimbabwe Is Open For Business” Mantra 29 Jun 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 574, Another Death Reported 29 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Klopp’s Tribute To Liverpool Fans 29 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Africa University Announces August 2020 Semester Fees 29 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Motlanthe Commission Was Set Up To Absolve ED, ZANU PF And Army From August 1 Killings 29 Jun 2020
“The Net Is Closing In On Coup Purveyors, I Can Assure You,” – Defence Minister 29 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: PRESS Statement On June Examinations 29 Jun 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwe? 29 Jun 2020
Journalist Arrested For Insulting President Mnangagwa 29 Jun 2020
Car Dealers Write To ZACC Implicating ZIMRA Officials In Corruption Scandal 29 Jun 2020
Chamisa Approaches SADC As ED “Uses State Apparatus To Force MDCA To Dialogue” 29 Jun 2020
MDC Alliance’s Davison Chamisa Found Dumped On Railway Tracks 29 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: DR Mugano Resigns From The ZISCO Steel Board 29 Jun 2020
Roundup: Important Stories You Might Have Missed – 29 June 2020 29 Jun 2020
WATCH: ‘Ndiri Kutsvaka KaSmell’ – UK Based Zimbabwean Comedian Takes A Van Apart 29 Jun 2020
WATCH: Kutsanyira ShaSha ( Fasting For Sha Sha) 29 Jun 2020
Zanu PF Youth League Launches A Schools Solar Installation Scheme For Makoni North Constituency 29 Jun 2020
Military & Govt Sources Disclose Why The Govt Dispelled ‘Widespread’ Coup Rumours 29 Jun 2020
ZCTU Waiting To Give “Pretending” Khupe An Answer She Deserves If She Approaches Them – ZCTU 29 Jun 2020
WATCH: Neslon Chamisa Speaks To eNCA About Parly Recalling MDC Alliance MPs 29 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
