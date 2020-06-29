Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
Latest revision as of 17:55, 29 June 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
574 415 152 7

Stats last updated: 29 June 2020:1955HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ED’s Advisor Mocks The “Zimbabwe Is Open For Business” Mantra 29 Jun 2020

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 574, Another Death Reported 29 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Klopp’s Tribute To Liverpool Fans 29 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Africa University Announces August 2020 Semester Fees 29 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Motlanthe Commission Was Set Up To Absolve ED, ZANU PF And Army From August 1 Killings 29 Jun 2020

“The Net Is Closing In On Coup Purveyors, I Can Assure You,” – Defence Minister 29 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: PRESS Statement On June Examinations 29 Jun 2020

QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwe? 29 Jun 2020

Journalist Arrested For Insulting President Mnangagwa 29 Jun 2020

Car Dealers Write To ZACC Implicating ZIMRA Officials In Corruption Scandal 29 Jun 2020

Chamisa Approaches SADC As ED “Uses State Apparatus To Force MDCA To Dialogue” 29 Jun 2020

MDC Alliance’s Davison Chamisa Found Dumped On Railway Tracks 29 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: DR Mugano Resigns From The ZISCO Steel Board 29 Jun 2020

Roundup: Important Stories You Might Have Missed – 29 June 2020 29 Jun 2020

WATCH: ‘Ndiri Kutsvaka KaSmell’ – UK Based Zimbabwean Comedian Takes A Van Apart 29 Jun 2020

WATCH: Kutsanyira ShaSha ( Fasting For Sha Sha) 29 Jun 2020

Zanu PF Youth League Launches A Schools Solar Installation Scheme For Makoni North Constituency 29 Jun 2020

Military & Govt Sources Disclose Why The Govt Dispelled ‘Widespread’ Coup Rumours 29 Jun 2020

ZCTU Waiting To Give “Pretending” Khupe An Answer She Deserves If She Approaches Them – ZCTU 29 Jun 2020

WATCH: Neslon Chamisa Speaks To eNCA About Parly Recalling MDC Alliance MPs 29 Jun 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



