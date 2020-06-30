Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
591 421 164 7

Stats last updated: 30 June 2020:2115HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Hollywood-Based Zimbabwean Actor Tongayi Chirisa Cast In Netflix Drama 30 Jun 2020

3 Local Infections Recorded In Zimbabwe As Cases Rise To 591 30 Jun 2020

Govt Launches Programme To Regularise Informal Sector 30 Jun 2020

Bayern Munich Sign Manchester City Forward 30 Jun 2020

Govt Ministers Equate The Shooting Of Zimbabwean Workers By Chinese Boss To Machete Gang Violence 30 Jun 2020

Forex Auction: Zimbabwe Dollar Further Loses Value Against The USD 30 Jun 2020

Worse Than We Thought: IMF On Deterioration Of Zimbabwe, African Economies 30 Jun 2020

“Security Chiefs Ordered The Closure Of Stock Exchange, Ecocash, One Money” – Report 30 Jun 2020

CAF Postpones Africa Cup Of Nations Finals 30 Jun 2020

Are You Genuine Teachers Or You’re Politicians Masquerading As Teachers? – Former MDC Official 30 Jun 2020

The Army’s Morale On Low Note – Defence Minister 30 Jun 2020

Returnees Stage Demo Over Prolonged Stay At Quarantine Centres 30 Jun 2020

MDC-T Principals Plotting To Oust Khupe – Report 30 Jun 2020

Nurses Withdraw All Services 30 Jun 2020

WATCH: Only The Military Can Make The Executive Accountable 30 Jun 2020

Commuters Queuing For ZUPCO From 4.30 AM In Zimbabwe’s High Density Suburbs – Report 30 Jun 2020

OPINION: Magura Charumbira ‘The Famous Grace Mugabe Heckler’ Turning In His Grave Right Now 30 Jun 2020

FULL TEXT: Tinopona Katsande’s Open Presser About Her Friend’s Death At Her House 30 Jun 2020

Army Deployment To Mozambique Reports Are Dangerous Social Media Lies – Muchinguri Puts More Emphasis To The Govt Denial 30 Jun 2020

The Valuation Of The Properties Are Mischievous & It’s Typical Of Political Persecution _ Chihuri On His Asset Freeze Case 30 Jun 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

