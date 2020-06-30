Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:17, 30 June 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|591
|421
|164
|7
Stats last updated: 30 June 2020:2115HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Hollywood-Based Zimbabwean Actor Tongayi Chirisa Cast In Netflix Drama 30 Jun 2020
3 Local Infections Recorded In Zimbabwe As Cases Rise To 591 30 Jun 2020
Govt Launches Programme To Regularise Informal Sector 30 Jun 2020
Bayern Munich Sign Manchester City Forward 30 Jun 2020
Govt Ministers Equate The Shooting Of Zimbabwean Workers By Chinese Boss To Machete Gang Violence 30 Jun 2020
Forex Auction: Zimbabwe Dollar Further Loses Value Against The USD 30 Jun 2020
Worse Than We Thought: IMF On Deterioration Of Zimbabwe, African Economies 30 Jun 2020
“Security Chiefs Ordered The Closure Of Stock Exchange, Ecocash, One Money” – Report 30 Jun 2020
CAF Postpones Africa Cup Of Nations Finals 30 Jun 2020
Are You Genuine Teachers Or You’re Politicians Masquerading As Teachers? – Former MDC Official 30 Jun 2020
The Army’s Morale On Low Note – Defence Minister 30 Jun 2020
Returnees Stage Demo Over Prolonged Stay At Quarantine Centres 30 Jun 2020
MDC-T Principals Plotting To Oust Khupe – Report 30 Jun 2020
Nurses Withdraw All Services 30 Jun 2020
WATCH: Only The Military Can Make The Executive Accountable 30 Jun 2020
Commuters Queuing For ZUPCO From 4.30 AM In Zimbabwe’s High Density Suburbs – Report 30 Jun 2020
OPINION: Magura Charumbira ‘The Famous Grace Mugabe Heckler’ Turning In His Grave Right Now 30 Jun 2020
FULL TEXT: Tinopona Katsande’s Open Presser About Her Friend’s Death At Her House 30 Jun 2020
Army Deployment To Mozambique Reports Are Dangerous Social Media Lies – Muchinguri Puts More Emphasis To The Govt Denial 30 Jun 2020
The Valuation Of The Properties Are Mischievous & It’s Typical Of Political Persecution _ Chihuri On His Asset Freeze Case 30 Jun 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here