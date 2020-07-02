Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|605
|432
|166
|7
Stats last updated: 2 July 2020:0819HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Tendaiishe Chitima
- Jeys Marabini
- Zimbabwe Music Awards
- Kgosi Nyathi
- Chapungu Sculpture Park
- Ernest Ndlovu
- Precious Mufahore
- Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa
- Denzel Burutsa
- Tarisai Mazarura
- Muchaneta Munyeveri
- Amagugu International Heritage Centre
- Charles Dube
- Matiere Sylvester Gumisirayi
- Itai Chirume
- Lyndon Tuyani Nkomo
Recent Zimbabwe News
The Unlawful, Irregular And Criminal Expulsions Must Stop – Mahere 02 Jul 2020
PPE Boost For Parirenyatwa And UBH Frontline Healthcare Workers 02 Jul 2020
Validity Of Provisional Driving Licences Extended 02 Jul 2020
Former MDC Alliance Spokesperson Swears Allegiance To Chamisa 02 Jul 2020
Splash Paints Says It’s Apolitical After Salary Dispute With Workers 02 Jul 2020
Over 80 000 Passports Produced During Lockdown 02 Jul 2020
102 Retailers Arrested For Rejecting Zimbabwe Dollar, Bond Notes 02 Jul 2020
AIPPA Discarded, Freedom of Information Bill Signed Into Law 02 Jul 2020
Missing MDC Alliance Official Found Dead In Mine Shaft 02 Jul 2020
Khupe To Expel All MDC Alliance Senators And PR Legislators 02 Jul 2020
‘This Is Not Necessary’, ZESA Warns Customers On Buying Tokens 02 Jul 2020
Aubameyang Becomes The 6th-Fastest Player To Score 50 Goals In PL History 01 Jul 2020
Varun Beverages, Pepsi Producer, Drops Striking Workers 01 Jul 2020
US Supreme Court Rules On Asylum Appeals By Non Citizens 01 Jul 2020
Tino Kadewere Scores Quadraple For Lyon In The First Half On His Debut 01 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Avenues Clinic Reviews Admission Conditions For Patients Following Spike In Covid-19 Cases 01 Jul 2020
More Local Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Zimbabwe As Cases Continue To Rise 01 Jul 2020
Veteran Journalist Grace Mutandwa Dies 01 Jul 2020
“It’s A Creation Of My Enemies,” – Matemadanda Disowns Twitter Account 01 Jul 2020
MDC Alliance Officials Defect To Khupe’s MDC-T 01 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here