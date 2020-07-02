Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
605 432 166 7

Stats last updated: 2 July 2020:0819HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

The Unlawful, Irregular And Criminal Expulsions Must Stop – Mahere 02 Jul 2020

PPE Boost For Parirenyatwa And UBH Frontline Healthcare Workers 02 Jul 2020

Validity Of Provisional Driving Licences Extended 02 Jul 2020

Former MDC Alliance Spokesperson Swears Allegiance To Chamisa 02 Jul 2020

Splash Paints Says It’s Apolitical After Salary Dispute With Workers 02 Jul 2020

Over 80 000 Passports Produced During Lockdown 02 Jul 2020

102 Retailers Arrested For Rejecting Zimbabwe Dollar, Bond Notes 02 Jul 2020

AIPPA Discarded, Freedom of Information Bill Signed Into Law 02 Jul 2020

Missing MDC Alliance Official Found Dead In Mine Shaft 02 Jul 2020

Khupe To Expel All MDC Alliance Senators And PR Legislators 02 Jul 2020

‘This Is Not Necessary’, ZESA Warns Customers On Buying Tokens 02 Jul 2020

Aubameyang Becomes The 6th-Fastest Player To Score 50 Goals In PL History 01 Jul 2020

Varun Beverages, Pepsi Producer, Drops Striking Workers 01 Jul 2020

US Supreme Court Rules On Asylum Appeals By Non Citizens 01 Jul 2020

Tino Kadewere Scores Quadraple For Lyon In The First Half On His Debut 01 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: Avenues Clinic Reviews Admission Conditions For Patients Following Spike In Covid-19 Cases 01 Jul 2020

More Local Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Zimbabwe As Cases Continue To Rise 01 Jul 2020

Veteran Journalist Grace Mutandwa Dies 01 Jul 2020

“It’s A Creation Of My Enemies,” – Matemadanda Disowns Twitter Account 01 Jul 2020

MDC Alliance Officials Defect To Khupe’s MDC-T 01 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

