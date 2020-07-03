Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:12, 3 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|625
|442
|176
|7
Stats last updated: 3 July 2020:2110HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 625 03 Jul 2020
“This Undermines Confidence,” Kanyenze Speaks As Forex Account Holders Fail To Withdraw Cash 03 Jul 2020
“It’s Good That The Rhodesian Regime Was Defeated, But The Struggle Continues,” – Coltart 03 Jul 2020
“This Is The Highest Level Of Mediocrity, Misogyny & Idiocy,” Masarira On Khupe, Ex-Lover Saga 03 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Police Investigating Shootout Incident Where 2 People Died 03 Jul 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Remember About Zimbabwe? 03 Jul 2020
MDC Alliance To Hold An Online Rally 03 Jul 2020
Health Services Board Condemns Current Salary Negotiating Framework 03 Jul 2020
Real Madrid Boss Reacts To Messi’s Intention To Leave Barcelona 03 Jul 2020
Bulawayo’s Typhoid Death Toll Rises As Grade 4 People Dies 03 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Election Resource Centre Speak On Freedom Of Information Bill 03 Jul 2020
Nurses Have Depleted Their June Salaries – ZINA 03 Jul 2020
“If Govt Can Import Luxurious Vehicles, It Can Pay Workers In US$” – ED’s Advisor 03 Jul 2020
ZKU “Requested To Urgently Submit Curriculum,” For Karate To Be Taught In Schools 03 Jul 2020
Zimbabwean Man Shot By Chinese Boss In Gweru Now Disabled – Doctor 03 Jul 2020
ZIMRA Responds To Reports Saying Its Beitbridge Border Workers Are On Strike 03 Jul 2020
“ZANU PF Party Flourishes Under Chaotic Conditions,” – Economist 03 Jul 2020
“The Company Would Be Unable To Continue Trading Beyond 31 August 2020.” – Fastjet 03 Jul 2020
Tanzania, Egypt, South Korea, Vatican Deploy New Envoys To Zimbabwe 03 Jul 2020
UK Speaks On A Document Suggesting There Was A ‘Sanctions Conversation’ With Tsvangirai 03 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here