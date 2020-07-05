Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 625
+
| 716
| 442
+
| 527
| 176
+
| 181
| 7
+
| 8
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 3 July 2020:2110HRS
+
Stats last updated: 5 July 2020:2010HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:11, 5 July 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
716 527 181 8

Stats last updated: 5 July 2020:2010HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Bournemouth Hands Contract Extension To Zimbabwean Defender 05 Jul 2020

Unmasking The Opportunist Between Chamisa And Mwonzora – OPINION 05 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Now Above 700 05 Jul 2020

Sibangilizwe Nkomo: Zimbabwe’s Political System Is A Continuation Of Rhodesia 05 Jul 2020

Chamisa Pledges MDC Alliance Support For July 31 Protests 05 Jul 2020

Tsenengamu: ED Should ‘Just Pull Up His Socks’ And Provide Strong Leadership 05 Jul 2020

Council To Repossess Undeveloped Residential Stands 05 Jul 2020

Senate Blocks Khupe From Firing MDC Alliance Senator 05 Jul 2020

Nakamba Benched As Struggling Villa Take On Liverpool 05 Jul 2020

WATCH: Reburial Of Heroes Of The Liberation Struggle In Manicaland 05 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe Is Going Nowhere Under ED – Nkomo 05 Jul 2020

‘Mnangagwa And Chamisa’s Don’t Care About The Suffering Masses’ 05 Jul 2020

Warriors Vice-captain To Source Donations For Needy Zimbabweans 05 Jul 2020

Peterhouse College Denies Racism Allegations 05 Jul 2020

Civil Servants Refuse To Negotiate Zimbabwe Dollar Salaries 05 Jul 2020

Health Official Explains Spike In COVID-19 Local Transmissions 05 Jul 2020

Vulnerable People Fail To Access COVID-19 Allowances Due To Travel Restrictions 05 Jul 2020

ZANU PF Grabs Government-owned Estate 05 Jul 2020

‘Zimbabwe Needs To Restrengthen And Refocus On Lockdown Meaures’ 05 Jul 2020

PICTURE: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged – ZERA 05 Jul 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=89936"