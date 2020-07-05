Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|716
|527
|181
|8
Stats last updated: 5 July 2020:2010HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Cyclone Dyonne
- Sitabile Dewa
- Lucy Chivasa
- Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE)
- Tendai Wenyika
- Rita Nyampinga
- Norton
- Charles Dube
- Gonarezhou National Park
- Barry Daka
- Highfield
- Van Choga
- Farai Madzimbamuto
- Daniel Madzimbamuto
- Stella Madzimbamuto
- Tariro Makadzange
Recent Zimbabwe News
Bournemouth Hands Contract Extension To Zimbabwean Defender 05 Jul 2020
Unmasking The Opportunist Between Chamisa And Mwonzora – OPINION 05 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Now Above 700 05 Jul 2020
Sibangilizwe Nkomo: Zimbabwe’s Political System Is A Continuation Of Rhodesia 05 Jul 2020
Chamisa Pledges MDC Alliance Support For July 31 Protests 05 Jul 2020
Tsenengamu: ED Should ‘Just Pull Up His Socks’ And Provide Strong Leadership 05 Jul 2020
Council To Repossess Undeveloped Residential Stands 05 Jul 2020
Senate Blocks Khupe From Firing MDC Alliance Senator 05 Jul 2020
Nakamba Benched As Struggling Villa Take On Liverpool 05 Jul 2020
WATCH: Reburial Of Heroes Of The Liberation Struggle In Manicaland 05 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Is Going Nowhere Under ED – Nkomo 05 Jul 2020
‘Mnangagwa And Chamisa’s Don’t Care About The Suffering Masses’ 05 Jul 2020
Warriors Vice-captain To Source Donations For Needy Zimbabweans 05 Jul 2020
Peterhouse College Denies Racism Allegations 05 Jul 2020
Civil Servants Refuse To Negotiate Zimbabwe Dollar Salaries 05 Jul 2020
Health Official Explains Spike In COVID-19 Local Transmissions 05 Jul 2020
Vulnerable People Fail To Access COVID-19 Allowances Due To Travel Restrictions 05 Jul 2020
ZANU PF Grabs Government-owned Estate 05 Jul 2020
‘Zimbabwe Needs To Restrengthen And Refocus On Lockdown Meaures’ 05 Jul 2020
PICTURE: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged – ZERA 05 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
