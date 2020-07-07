Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 07:01, 7 July 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
734 528 197 9

Stats last updated: 7 July 2020:0859HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Condemns Arrest Of Striking Nurses 07 Jul 2020

WATCH: Tottenham Players Come Close To Blows At Halftime 07 Jul 2020

ZimRights Condemns Capitalk 100.4 FM For Violating Human Rights {Full Text} 07 Jul 2020

Senior Lecturers Quit UZ Over Poor Salaries 07 Jul 2020

Ian Kay: Chamisa And Khupe Should Dialogue 07 Jul 2020

Khupe’s Former Deputy Slams Chamisa’s Remarks Over Mbuya Nehanda Effigy 07 Jul 2020

Prioritise Infrastructure Development Over Mbuya Nehanda Statue – Chamisa Tells Govt 07 Jul 2020

MDC Should Rediscover Its Founding Principles, Says Ian Kay 07 Jul 2020

Minister Chasi Pays School Fees For Over 1 000 Pupils 07 Jul 2020

Nurse Educators Demand Immediate Release Of 13 Nurses Arrested During Demo 07 Jul 2020

Kariba Power Station Now Operating At Full Throttle 07 Jul 2020

Zimbabweans Mourn The Death Of Chamisa’s Mother 07 Jul 2020

COVID-19 Cases Soar To 734, Deaths Rise To 9 07 Jul 2020

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients To Be Discharged After 10 Days 07 Jul 2020

LIST: African Nations That Will Resume International Flights Soon 06 Jul 2020

Bulawayo Woman Fined For Cheating A ZIMSEC Examination 06 Jul 2020

145 Civilians & 11 Security Forces Die In Ethiopian Protests As Ethiopians Protest The Murder Of A Popular Musician 06 Jul 2020

WATCH: Schooling Continues In South Africa’s Western Cape Province Despite Protests 06 Jul 2020

Govt To Announce Intercity Bus Travel Safety Measures Next Week 06 Jul 2020

JUST IN: Nelson Chamisa’s Mother Dies 06 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

