Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: July 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 07:01, 7 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|734
|528
|197
|9
Stats last updated: 7 July 2020:0859HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Condemns Arrest Of Striking Nurses 07 Jul 2020
WATCH: Tottenham Players Come Close To Blows At Halftime 07 Jul 2020
ZimRights Condemns Capitalk 100.4 FM For Violating Human Rights {Full Text} 07 Jul 2020
Senior Lecturers Quit UZ Over Poor Salaries 07 Jul 2020
Ian Kay: Chamisa And Khupe Should Dialogue 07 Jul 2020
Khupe’s Former Deputy Slams Chamisa’s Remarks Over Mbuya Nehanda Effigy 07 Jul 2020
Prioritise Infrastructure Development Over Mbuya Nehanda Statue – Chamisa Tells Govt 07 Jul 2020
MDC Should Rediscover Its Founding Principles, Says Ian Kay 07 Jul 2020
Minister Chasi Pays School Fees For Over 1 000 Pupils 07 Jul 2020
Nurse Educators Demand Immediate Release Of 13 Nurses Arrested During Demo 07 Jul 2020
Kariba Power Station Now Operating At Full Throttle 07 Jul 2020
Zimbabweans Mourn The Death Of Chamisa’s Mother 07 Jul 2020
COVID-19 Cases Soar To 734, Deaths Rise To 9 07 Jul 2020
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients To Be Discharged After 10 Days 07 Jul 2020
LIST: African Nations That Will Resume International Flights Soon 06 Jul 2020
Bulawayo Woman Fined For Cheating A ZIMSEC Examination 06 Jul 2020
145 Civilians & 11 Security Forces Die In Ethiopian Protests As Ethiopians Protest The Murder Of A Popular Musician 06 Jul 2020
WATCH: Schooling Continues In South Africa’s Western Cape Province Despite Protests 06 Jul 2020
Govt To Announce Intercity Bus Travel Safety Measures Next Week 06 Jul 2020
JUST IN: Nelson Chamisa’s Mother Dies 06 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here