Latest revision as of 05:31, 8 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|787
|577
|201
|9
Stats last updated: 8 July 2020:0731HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
21-Year-Old Dies Of COVID-19 In Zimbabwe 04 Jul 2020
Govt Bars MDC-T’s Court-Ordered Extraordinary Congress 04 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Records 73 New Coronavirus Cases, Another Death 04 Jul 2020
“There’s Politics At Play,” Mugabe’s Minister On Corruption Allegations 04 Jul 2020
“Keep Your Diary Open For 31 July 2020” – Jonathan Moyo 04 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum COVID-19 Lockdown Monitoring Report 2 July 2020 – Day 95 04 Jul 2020
“We’ll Make The Whole Country Smile” – Tino Kadewere 04 Jul 2020
“Respect Khupe,” – MDC Alliance Activist Tells Colleagues 04 Jul 2020
UK-Based MDC Alliance Activist In Anti-ZANU-PF Campaign During #BlackLivesMatter March 04 Jul 2020
Botswana President Masisi In Yet Another 14-Day Self-Isolation 04 Jul 2020
Govt Speaks On The Prolonged Fuel Crisis 04 Jul 2020
Zim Commemorates International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture Amid Kidnapping Reports 04 Jul 2020
Govt Speaks Against Complacency As Coronavirus Cases Soar 04 Jul 2020
“Reverse Nurse Eviction Immediately,” – Govt Told 04 Jul 2020
“It’s A Passing Phase,” – MDC Alliance On Recalling Of Councillors 04 Jul 2020
Tagwirei-linked Landela Takes Over 4 State-Owned Gold Mines 04 Jul 2020
Senior Citizen Proposes Ways Through Which ED Can Turn Around Zim’s Fortunes 04 Jul 2020
Chamisa Should Cure His Own Illegitimacy First – MDC Activist 04 Jul 2020
War Veterans Clash Over Stake In ZANU PF 04 Jul 2020
Biti: Regime Now Plotting Assassinations 04 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
