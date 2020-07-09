Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 03:51, 9 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|885
|670
|206
|9
Stats last updated: 9 July 2020:0551HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
“This Is Not Done To Curb Corruption,” – MDC Official On Sacking Of Health Minister 09 Jul 2020
Govt Has With Immediate Effect Banned Churches From Conducting Services In Schools 09 Jul 2020
“It’s Not About The Ordinary People,” – Defence Deputy Minister On 31st July Protest 09 Jul 2020
FULL LIST: ZESA Fires Eight Top Managers Following Forensic Audit 09 Jul 2020
Construction Of Manicaland University Underway 09 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Records 98 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 From UBH – 8 July 2020 09 Jul 2020
WATCH: There Is No Professionalism In Zimbabwe’s Nurses Who Engage In A Political Strike During A Pandemic – Zanu PF’s Tafadzwa Mugwadi 08 Jul 2020
Shurugwi Miner Who Headlined For Torturing His Part Time Driver To Death Dies In A Car Crash 08 Jul 2020
Possible ARV Stock Outages Threatens 73 Countries 08 Jul 2020
WATCH: WHO Team Heads To China This Week To Investigate The Origin Of The Novel Coronavirus 08 Jul 2020
JUST IN: Government Releases USD Vehicle Registration Fees 08 Jul 2020
Mliswa Endorses 31 July Demo 08 Jul 2020
JUST IN: Govt Hikes Toll Gate Fees 08 Jul 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwean Actors and Actresses From 1990-2000? 08 Jul 2020
National Blood Services Of Zimbabwe Suspends Blood Coupons, Blood Likely To Be Sold To Public Hospitals In USD 08 Jul 2020
2 COVID-19 Positive People Escape From Quarantine 08 Jul 2020
G40 Is On The Rebound – Zanu PF Source 08 Jul 2020
OPINION: Bad Leadership & Greedy Rendered The MDC-T Extraordinary Congress Impossible – Kennedy Kaitano 08 Jul 2020
ZRP Shoots And Seriously Injures A Fleeing Vendor – Report 08 Jul 2020
We Are Doing Some Procurement Through Third Parties Because Of Sanctions – As Parliament Grills PRAZ Over COVID-19 Supplies Procurement Scandal 08 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here