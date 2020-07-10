Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|926
|608
|306
|12
Stats last updated: 10 July 2020:0733HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Worrying COVID-19 Pattern In Zimbabwe, More Deaths Recorded 10 Jul 2020
FULL LIST: Meal Prices At Lupane State University With Effect From 10 July 2020 10 Jul 2020
South Africa Prepares Over A Million Graves For COVID-19 Victims As Death Toll Rises 10 Jul 2020
“People Are Suffering More Than Before,” – Former ZANU PF Legislator 10 Jul 2020
PRAZ Chief Executive Sent On Leave Amid Procurement Scandals 10 Jul 2020
UEFA Confirms Dates And Venues For Remaining Last 16 Second Legs 10 Jul 2020
Worrying COVID-19 Pattern In Zimbabwe, More Deaths Recorded 09 Jul 2020
LISTEN: COVID-19 Jingle By Various Artists Including Albert Nyathi, Madzibaba and Zhakata 09 Jul 2020
Govt Fails To Pay Social Grants To 80% Of The Beneficiaries, Again 09 Jul 2020
PSL Clubs To Get A Bailout Package Of US$5.5K From ZIFA As ZIFA Gets $1 Million From FIFA 09 Jul 2020
Former Friend Sues Mai Titi, Demands 500k For Defamation 09 Jul 2020
ZRP Arrests 7 Corporals and Colour Sergeants In Chinhoyi For Armed Robbery 09 Jul 2020
Police Officers, Soldiers & Prison Officers Got A Salary Increment 6 Times Higher Than That of The Rest Of The Civil Servants – Report 09 Jul 2020
WATCH: 31 July Protestor Planning A Mass COVID-19 Infection Spree Through COVID-19 Containing Canisters – Zanu PF’s Matemadanda 09 Jul 2020
OPINION: Rowdy Conduct By MDC Alliance Youths At Funeral Wake In Gutu Shocking But Not Unexpected – ZimMorning Post Opinionist 09 Jul 2020
NBSZ Lifts Blood Coupon Facility Suspension As Govt Pays The Blood Bank $43 Million 09 Jul 2020
The Economy Has Stabilised & Exports Are On The Rise – Eddie Cross 09 Jul 2020
ZRP Denies Sanctioning The 31 July US Embassy Demo 09 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Zimswitch Now The Designated National Payment Switch, All Mobile Money Payments To Go Through Zimswitch 09 Jul 2020
Patricia Majalisa Dies 09 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here