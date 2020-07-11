Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: July 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|942
|609
|320
|13
Stats last updated: 11 July 2020:0525HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
63 Year Old Matabeleland Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Posthumously As Cases Surge To 942 10 Jul 2020
Cyclone Idai Victims Still Living In Tents Will Have New Houses By Year End – Daniel Garwe 10 Jul 2020
Liberalise The Country’s Fuel Industry – Petrotrade To The Government 10 Jul 2020
Some Zanu PF Bigwigs Involved In Planning 31 July Protests – Tsenengamu 10 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: ZRP Launches An Operation To Impound Vehicles Moving Without Displaying Number Plates 10 Jul 2020
Prince Dube Talks About His COVID-19 Experience 10 Jul 2020
JSC Relieves Kwekwe Magistrate Of His Duties 10 Jul 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwean Film Directors And Producers? 10 Jul 2020
Harare Magistrate Acquits Ginimbi And His Company 10 Jul 2020
OPINION: Zimbabwe’s Clock Ticking Towards Immense Crisis – Cathy Buckle 10 Jul 2020
95 People Contributes $400k Towards iBosso’s Debt 10 Jul 2020
Today In History – 10 July 202 10 Jul 2020
Lunch Will Be Served To Critical Staff Only – As ZBC Announce Cost Cutting Measures To Its Staff 10 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Foreign Exchange Auction Rules 10 Jul 2020
Popular South African Rapper AKA Tests Positive For COVID-19 10 Jul 2020
“US Embassy In Harare, MDC Is Claiming You Have Offered Them $300 000 To Protests On 31 July” – Charamba 10 Jul 2020
NetOne Boss Fired Hours After Being Reinstated 10 Jul 2020
EXPLAINER: Ecocash Has Been Integrated With Zimswitch, What Does It Mean? 10 Jul 2020
UNICEF Donates 134 Oxygen Concentrators To Zimbabwe, The Donation To Increase Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Beds From 45 To 179 10 Jul 2020
CTC Fines Gain Cash & Carry $4 Million 10 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
