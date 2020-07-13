Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|985
|639
|328
|18
Stats last updated: 13 July 2020:1145HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Armed Men Claiming To Be From The President’s Office Abduct Cousin Of Teachers’ Union Leader – Report 13 Jul 2020
Wadyajena Implores ED To “Immediately Ban & Criminalise The Sale, Possession & Consumption Of Alcohol, Tobacco” 13 Jul 2020
“Subscriptions To MDC Alliance Spiked Following Reports That Khupe Had Received $7.5M,” – Coltart 13 Jul 2020
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela Reading Her Father’s Letter Rejecting Offer To Be Released From Prison 13 Jul 2020
EU Grants Another US$7.33 Million To Step Up COVID-19 Response In Zimbabwe 13 Jul 2020
Mandela And Winnie’s Youngest Daughter Dies 13 Jul 2020
Land Barons, Illegal Settlers Erect Structures On A Space Earmarked For Harare-Chitungwiza Railway Line 13 Jul 2020
Opposition Party Proposes Ways That Can Make Zim Emerge As A Victor Post COVID-19 13 Jul 2020
“The Cat Is Out Of The Bag,” – Mangwana Speaks On Motive Behind 31 July Protest 13 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe’s Mineral Exports Decline 13 Jul 2020
WATCH: 1st Locally-Owned Chocolate Factory In DRC “Says People Think Chocolate Can’t Be Made In Africa” 13 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 985 13 Jul 2020
“We Need Close To US$3 Million To Capacitate All Our Joint Venture Gold Operations,” – ZMDC 13 Jul 2020
Transport Minister Announces New National Handling Services Board 13 Jul 2020
Border Jumpers Attend Funeral, Later Test Positive For COVID-19 13 Jul 2020
“It Smells Like November 2017 All Over Again.” – Journalist 13 Jul 2020
South Africa Tightens Lockdown Restrictions As Coronavirus Cases Increase 13 Jul 2020
Fadzayi Mahere Too Cosy With ZANU PF Functionaries – Former Vanguard Leader 12 Jul 2020
Cops Arrest Canteen Owner After She Rejects Bond Notes In Payment For Sadza 12 Jul 2020
Jealous Soldier Kills Married Lover In Murder-Suicide Incident 12 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here