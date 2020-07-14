Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
1034 672 343 19

Stats last updated: 14 July 2020:0705HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Chihuri Sold 5 Properties Subject To Investigations And Possible Forfeiture In 2017 & 2018 – Prosecutor General 14 Jul 2020

Demonstrations Will Destabilise The Peace Prevailing In Zimbabwe – POLAD 14 Jul 2020

de Jongh Scouting For New Employers – Report 14 Jul 2020

UBH CEO Has Been On Holiday Outside The Country Since The Lockdown Started – Report 14 Jul 2020

Umzingwane MP Donates A Beast To Highlanders Football Club 14 Jul 2020

Millers Seek Permission To Pay Farmers In USD 14 Jul 2020

We Will Continue To Investigate Corruption And Take Swift Action Against Such Activities – ED 14 Jul 2020

Losers In Harare Want To Change The Government They Didnt Vote For – Mangwana Says Govt Will Thwart 31 July Protests 14 Jul 2020

4 Armed Robbers Pounce On A Bulawayo Gold Dealer, Steal US$80 000 14 Jul 2020

No One Has Been Tasked By The Family To Seek Funds On Behalf Of Hospitalised Stunner – Stunner’s Family 14 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Cases Tops 1 000 13 Jul 2020

‘Sadza Is Overrated’, Younger Generation Prefers Rice And Bread 13 Jul 2020

Mberengwa Man Murders Colleague Over A Pint Of Beer 13 Jul 2020

Drug Smugglers Abandon 11 000kg Marijuana And Flee Into South Africa 13 Jul 2020

Man Stabbed To Death By Drunk Girlfriend For Refusing To Open The Door 13 Jul 2020

COVID-19 Positive Returnee Gives Birth At Isolation Centre 13 Jul 2020

ZANU PF Can Never Be Trusted With Promotion Of Constitutionalism – Madhuku 13 Jul 2020

WATCH: Mwonzora’s Daughter Speaks Against Proposed July 31 Demos 13 Jul 2020

All Teachers To Resume Work On 28 July 13 Jul 2020

Bank Workers Demand US Dollar Salaries 13 Jul 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



