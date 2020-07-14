Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: July 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 05:05, 14 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|1034
|672
|343
|19
Stats last updated: 14 July 2020:0705HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Chihuri Sold 5 Properties Subject To Investigations And Possible Forfeiture In 2017 & 2018 – Prosecutor General 14 Jul 2020
Demonstrations Will Destabilise The Peace Prevailing In Zimbabwe – POLAD 14 Jul 2020
de Jongh Scouting For New Employers – Report 14 Jul 2020
UBH CEO Has Been On Holiday Outside The Country Since The Lockdown Started – Report 14 Jul 2020
Umzingwane MP Donates A Beast To Highlanders Football Club 14 Jul 2020
Millers Seek Permission To Pay Farmers In USD 14 Jul 2020
We Will Continue To Investigate Corruption And Take Swift Action Against Such Activities – ED 14 Jul 2020
Losers In Harare Want To Change The Government They Didnt Vote For – Mangwana Says Govt Will Thwart 31 July Protests 14 Jul 2020
4 Armed Robbers Pounce On A Bulawayo Gold Dealer, Steal US$80 000 14 Jul 2020
No One Has Been Tasked By The Family To Seek Funds On Behalf Of Hospitalised Stunner – Stunner’s Family 14 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Cases Tops 1 000 13 Jul 2020
‘Sadza Is Overrated’, Younger Generation Prefers Rice And Bread 13 Jul 2020
Mberengwa Man Murders Colleague Over A Pint Of Beer 13 Jul 2020
Drug Smugglers Abandon 11 000kg Marijuana And Flee Into South Africa 13 Jul 2020
Man Stabbed To Death By Drunk Girlfriend For Refusing To Open The Door 13 Jul 2020
COVID-19 Positive Returnee Gives Birth At Isolation Centre 13 Jul 2020
ZANU PF Can Never Be Trusted With Promotion Of Constitutionalism – Madhuku 13 Jul 2020
WATCH: Mwonzora’s Daughter Speaks Against Proposed July 31 Demos 13 Jul 2020
All Teachers To Resume Work On 28 July 13 Jul 2020
Bank Workers Demand US Dollar Salaries 13 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here