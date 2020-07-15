Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|+
Stats last updated: July 2020:
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 04:57, 15 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|1064
|649
|395
|20
Stats last updated: 15 July 2020:0657HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZIFA’s Transparency In COVID-19 Relief Package Disbursement Questioned 15 Jul 2020
iBosso & Dembare Want ZIFA To Pay Bailout Packages In Forex 15 Jul 2020
BCC Water Kiosks Initiative Goes Live 15 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe’s Economy Could Recover In 2021 If There Is Policy Responses To Restore Stability In The Foreign Exchange Market – AfDB 15 Jul 2020
Kwekwe Appoints Town Clerk 15 Jul 2020
ZimParks Opens Its Parks To Local Tourists 15 Jul 2020
King 98 Collaborates With Diamond Platnumz 15 Jul 2020
Rally Behind Hardworking ED, He Is Focused On Progress – Tanzanian Envoy To Zimbabweans 15 Jul 2020
Govt Designates 4 New Dry Ports In Zimbabwe 15 Jul 2020
Coronavirus Cases Now 1 064. Young Child Dies Of COVID-19 In Mat South 14 Jul 2020
Teachers Welcome Cabinet Decision On Reopening Of Schools 14 Jul 2020
Retailers Hurt By Ecocash Transaction Limits 14 Jul 2020
Nhamoinesu Looking For New Club After Leaving Sparta Prague 14 Jul 2020
ZAPU Postpones Elective Congress Due To COVID-19 14 Jul 2020
‘Masks Should Become An Essential Part Of Our Clothing, Like Underwear’: Masiyiwa 14 Jul 2020
Khupe Mulling More MDC-A MPs’ Expulsion From Parliament 14 Jul 2020
‘Zimbabwe Now A Colony Of Banana Republics In Eastern Europe – Russia, Ukraine & Belarus’: Biti 14 Jul 2020
Cabinet Postpones Reopening Of Schools, Lockdown Restrictions To Be Tightened 14 Jul 2020
ZANU PF Clarifies And Reaffirms Position On Old Mutual Shares {Full Statement} 14 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Dollar Loses Further Ground, Now $68.8 To 1 USD 14 Jul 2020
