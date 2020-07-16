Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 20:02, 16 July 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
1362 914 425 23

Stats last updated: 16 July 2020:2202HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Zimbabwe Records 273 COVID-19 Cases And 3 Deaths In 24 Hours 16 Jul 2020

Three Anti-constitutional Amendments Activists Granted ZWL$1 000 Bail Each {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020

Warriors Remain 111th On FIFA World Rankings 16 Jul 2020

Inflation Expected To Fall To 300% In December 2020 – Mthuli Ncube 16 Jul 2020

WATCH: How Property Prices In Zimbabwe Compare To Other Countries 16 Jul 2020

PTUZ: Online Lessons Will Always Be Problematic 16 Jul 2020

Private Medical Practitioners Hit Back At Medical Aid Societies {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020

Nurses Reject Government’s Zimdollar Salary Proposal 16 Jul 2020

WATCH: Man Brutally Forces Women To Eat Raw Chilli, Then Beats Them Up 16 Jul 2020

2023 AFCON Finals To Be Held In June/July 16 Jul 2020

DOWNLOAD: 2020 Mid-Term Budget Review 16 Jul 2020

City Parking Hikes Parking Fees To ZWL$50 Per Hour 16 Jul 2020

National Dam Levels Drop To 46,4 Per Cent – ZINWA 16 Jul 2020

Highlights From The Mid-term Budget Review 16 Jul 2020

‘It Was A Deliberate, Well-calculated Intentional Plan To Murder Apostle Chiwenga’ – Church Issues Statement On Car Crash {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020

City Of Harare Pegs Clinic And Hospital Consultation Fees In US Dollars 16 Jul 2020

ZOU Students To Write Exams At COVID-19 Quarantine Centre 16 Jul 2020

Mnangagwa’s Son Seizes Farm From Former G40 Member 16 Jul 2020

Vendors’ Expectations On Mid Term Budget Review {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020

Finance Ministry Offices Closed After Employees Contract Coronavirus – REPORT 16 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

