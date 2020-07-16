Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|1362
|914
|425
|23
Stats last updated: 16 July 2020:2202HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Records 273 COVID-19 Cases And 3 Deaths In 24 Hours 16 Jul 2020
Three Anti-constitutional Amendments Activists Granted ZWL$1 000 Bail Each {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020
Warriors Remain 111th On FIFA World Rankings 16 Jul 2020
Inflation Expected To Fall To 300% In December 2020 – Mthuli Ncube 16 Jul 2020
WATCH: How Property Prices In Zimbabwe Compare To Other Countries 16 Jul 2020
PTUZ: Online Lessons Will Always Be Problematic 16 Jul 2020
Private Medical Practitioners Hit Back At Medical Aid Societies {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020
Nurses Reject Government’s Zimdollar Salary Proposal 16 Jul 2020
WATCH: Man Brutally Forces Women To Eat Raw Chilli, Then Beats Them Up 16 Jul 2020
2023 AFCON Finals To Be Held In June/July 16 Jul 2020
DOWNLOAD: 2020 Mid-Term Budget Review 16 Jul 2020
City Parking Hikes Parking Fees To ZWL$50 Per Hour 16 Jul 2020
National Dam Levels Drop To 46,4 Per Cent – ZINWA 16 Jul 2020
Highlights From The Mid-term Budget Review 16 Jul 2020
‘It Was A Deliberate, Well-calculated Intentional Plan To Murder Apostle Chiwenga’ – Church Issues Statement On Car Crash {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020
City Of Harare Pegs Clinic And Hospital Consultation Fees In US Dollars 16 Jul 2020
ZOU Students To Write Exams At COVID-19 Quarantine Centre 16 Jul 2020
Mnangagwa’s Son Seizes Farm From Former G40 Member 16 Jul 2020
Vendors’ Expectations On Mid Term Budget Review {Full Text} 16 Jul 2020
Finance Ministry Offices Closed After Employees Contract Coronavirus – REPORT 16 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
