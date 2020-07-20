Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
| 472
| 472
|−
|
|+
|
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated: 20 July 2020:
|+
Stats last updated: 20 July 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 18:18, 20 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|1713
|1215
|472
|26
Stats last updated: 20 July 2020:2016HRS
Recently Updated
- Command Agriculture 2016
- Zvinechimwe Churu
- The Constitution Amendment Number 16 of 2000
- Black Pearl
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Hopewell Chin'ono
- Jacob Ngarivhume
- Patson Peter Travers
- P-Side
- Stephanie Travers
- Land Ownership and Land Reform in Zimbabwe
- Triangle United Football Club
- Ralph Matema
- Ray Kaukonde
- Nyasha Chikwinya
- Justice Mayor Wadyajena
- Christopher Mushohwe
Recent Zimbabwe News
Police Invade Chin’ono’s House, Trying To Take His Filming Equipment – Lawyer 20 Jul 2020
Janet Manyowa Joins ZIMURA Board 20 Jul 2020
Hosiah Chipanga Furious Over Police Inaction In Land Dispute 20 Jul 2020
Zimbabwean Hospital Shut Down After 25 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 20 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Records Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death 20 Jul 2020
Zimbabwean Filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga Stages Solo Demo Demanding Chin’ono’s Release 20 Jul 2020
Twitter Account Of Zimbabwean Corruption Whistle-blower Deleted Following Arrest 20 Jul 2020
Govt Orders Chinhoyi University To Close As Lecturer Tests Positive For COVID-19 20 Jul 2020
Oxford University COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Induces Immune Reaction – Preliminary Results 20 Jul 2020
Former ZESA CEO, Senior Managers Arrested Over Bad Governance 20 Jul 2020
ZANU PF Accuses The EU Of Interfering With Zimbabwe’s Internal Affairs 20 Jul 2020
“Journalism Is Not A Crime,” – European Union Speaks On Chin’ono’s Arrest 20 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: ZRP Confirms The Arrest Of Chin’ono And Ngarivhume 20 Jul 2020
Mine Shafts Collapse Killing Two Illegal Gold Panners 20 Jul 2020
ZimRights Statement On Arrest Of Chin’ono, Ngarivhume “For Standing Against Corruption” 20 Jul 2020
Coltart Told A ZANU PF Faction Is Opposed To Chin’ono’s Arrest 20 Jul 2020
Econet Challenges Search And Seizure Warrant, Says It’s A Breach Of Customer Confidentiality 20 Jul 2020
Khupe Appoints New Chief Whips To Replace Those Recalled Last Month 20 Jul 2020
Chin’ono, Ngarivhume Detained At Harare Central Police Station 20 Jul 2020
Privatisation Of Parastatals Stalled By Absence Of Consultation Fees – Treasury 20 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here