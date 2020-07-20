Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 1611
+
| 1713
| 1114
+
| 1215
 
| 472
 
| 472
| 25
+
| 26
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 20 July 2020:0627HRS
+
Stats last updated: 20 July 2020:2016HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 18:18, 20 July 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
1713 1215 472 26

Stats last updated: 20 July 2020:2016HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Police Invade Chin’ono’s House, Trying To Take His Filming Equipment – Lawyer 20 Jul 2020

Janet Manyowa Joins ZIMURA Board 20 Jul 2020

Hosiah Chipanga Furious Over Police Inaction In Land Dispute 20 Jul 2020

Zimbabwean Hospital Shut Down After 25 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 20 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe Records Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death 20 Jul 2020

Zimbabwean Filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga Stages Solo Demo Demanding Chin’ono’s Release 20 Jul 2020

Twitter Account Of Zimbabwean Corruption Whistle-blower Deleted Following Arrest 20 Jul 2020

Govt Orders Chinhoyi University To Close As Lecturer Tests Positive For COVID-19 20 Jul 2020

Oxford University COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Induces Immune Reaction – Preliminary Results 20 Jul 2020

Former ZESA CEO, Senior Managers Arrested Over Bad Governance 20 Jul 2020

ZANU PF Accuses The EU Of Interfering With Zimbabwe’s Internal Affairs 20 Jul 2020

“Journalism Is Not A Crime,” – European Union Speaks On Chin’ono’s Arrest 20 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: ZRP Confirms The Arrest Of Chin’ono And Ngarivhume 20 Jul 2020

Mine Shafts Collapse Killing Two Illegal Gold Panners 20 Jul 2020

ZimRights Statement On Arrest Of Chin’ono, Ngarivhume “For Standing Against Corruption” 20 Jul 2020

Coltart Told A ZANU PF Faction Is Opposed To Chin’ono’s Arrest 20 Jul 2020

Econet Challenges Search And Seizure Warrant, Says It’s A Breach Of Customer Confidentiality 20 Jul 2020

Khupe Appoints New Chief Whips To Replace Those Recalled Last Month 20 Jul 2020

Chin’ono, Ngarivhume Detained At Harare Central Police Station 20 Jul 2020

Privatisation Of Parastatals Stalled By Absence Of Consultation Fees – Treasury 20 Jul 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=90371"