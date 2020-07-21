Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 19:03, 21 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|1820
|1306
|488
|26
Stats last updated: 21 July 2020:2100HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Third Chimurenga
- Gideon Gono
- Zimbabwe Agriculture Investment Plan (ZAIP) 2013-2018
- Farm Mechanisation Scheme 2007
- Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP)
- Triangle United Football Club
- Taurai Mangwiro
- Command Agriculture 2016
- Zvinechimwe Churu
- The Constitution Amendment Number 16 of 2000
- Black Pearl
- Hopewell Chin'ono
- Jacob Ngarivhume
- Patson Peter Travers
- P-Side
- Stephanie Travers
Recent Zimbabwe News
Aston Villa In Massive Win Against Arsenal To Crawl Out Of Relegation Zone 21 Jul 2020
Over 30 Armed Riot Police Raid Chin’ono’s Home, Seize His Camera – Coltart 21 Jul 2020
Madagascar Hospitals “Now Only Accepting Severe Cases,” As COVID-19 Cases Spike 21 Jul 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Zimbabwean Policies To Support Agriculture? 21 Jul 2020
Local Cases Continue To Rise As Zimbabwe Records 107 New Coronavirus Cases 21 Jul 2020
COVID-19: 76 Inmates, 25 Prison Officers Test Positive 21 Jul 2020
China Donates 30K COVID-19 Testing Kits To Zimbabwe 21 Jul 2020
COVID-19: Obert Mpofu In Quarantine 21 Jul 2020
On This Day In History: War Veterans Revolt Against Mugabe, Call Him Dictator, Jongwe Kill Wife 21 Jul 2020
President Emmerson Mnangagwa Announces Strict Lockdown Regulations 21 Jul 2020
Watch Live: ED Addresses The Nation On Lockdown 21 Jul 2020
“Only Dictators Do That,” – ED’s Advisor Speaks On Chin’ono’s Arrest 21 Jul 2020
This Week’s Auction: The Zimbabwe Dollar Further Loses Value 21 Jul 2020
ECONET Temporarily Close All Shops As Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 21 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: MISA Zimbabwe Speaks On Attacks On The Media And Safety Of Journalists 21 Jul 2020
Advocate Thabani Mpofu Challenges Further Placement On Remand 21 Jul 2020
Nakamba’s Aston Villa In Do-Or-Die Match Tonight 21 Jul 2020
Girls & Young Women’s Rights Advocacy Group Applaud Deferment Of School Resumption 21 Jul 2020
PICTURES: Happening Now In The Home Of Corruption Whistle-blower Hopewell Chin’ono 21 Jul 2020
Officials Turn To Prisons, Army After Nurses Desert UBH And Mpilo Hospitals 21 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here