Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|2034
|1498
|510
|26
Stats last updated: 22 July 2020:2024HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
MDC-T Harare Province Nominate Mwonzora For President Ahead Of Congress 22 Jul 2020
NetOne Closes All Shops On Some Days Of The Week, Adjusts Operating Hours 22 Jul 2020
WATCH: Drama At The Gravesite As Grandson Declares Grandmother Won’t Be Buried 22 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Now Has Over 2000 Coronavirus Cases 22 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: MISA Zimbabwe’s Statement As Chin’ono Is Remanded In Custody After Court Appearance 22 Jul 2020
Court Rules Former VP Mphoko Must Stand Trial On Amended Charges 22 Jul 2020
“They Will Have Themselves To Blame,” – ZANU PF Warns Lockdown Violators 22 Jul 2020
List Of Businesses Which Should Close At 3pm Following Lockdown Regulations Review 22 Jul 2020
Four People Including 3-Month-Old Baby Perish In Horrific Accident 22 Jul 2020
FULL LIST: Type, Quantity Of Equipment Distributed Under The 2007/8 Farm Mechanisation Programme 22 Jul 2020
Chin’ono, Ngarivhume To Spend Another Night In Prison 22 Jul 2020
Former Kwekwe City Councillor Nyamadzawo Dies 22 Jul 2020
Today In Zim History: UN Condemns Operation Murambatsvina, Forex Shortages, EU Adds More On Sanctions List 22 Jul 2020
ALROSA Zimbabwe Starts Prospecting For Diamonds In Masvingo, Matebeleland 22 Jul 2020
Police Boss Implores Support Unit To Exhibit The Highest Standard Of Discipline And Integrity 22 Jul 2020
WATCH: Govt Responds To Reports That Strict Lockdown Regulations Are Meant To Block 31 July Protests 22 Jul 2020
FULL THREAD: Chin’ono, Ngarivhume Profiled By Unknown Woman At 4 Am In Police Cells 22 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Crisis Coalition Statement On RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scandal 22 Jul 2020
Tweets Presented By State As Evidence That Ngarivhume Incited Violence 22 Jul 2020
PICTURE: Hopewell Chin’ono In Handcuffs 22 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
