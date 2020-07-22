Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
2034 1498 510 26

Stats last updated: 22 July 2020:2024HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

MDC-T Harare Province Nominate Mwonzora For President Ahead Of Congress 22 Jul 2020

NetOne Closes All Shops On Some Days Of The Week, Adjusts Operating Hours 22 Jul 2020

WATCH: Drama At The Gravesite As Grandson Declares Grandmother Won’t Be Buried 22 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe Now Has Over 2000 Coronavirus Cases  22 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: MISA Zimbabwe’s Statement As Chin’ono Is Remanded In Custody After Court Appearance 22 Jul 2020

Court Rules Former VP Mphoko Must Stand Trial On Amended Charges 22 Jul 2020

“They Will Have Themselves To Blame,” – ZANU PF Warns Lockdown Violators 22 Jul 2020

List Of Businesses Which Should Close At 3pm Following Lockdown Regulations Review 22 Jul 2020

Four People Including 3-Month-Old Baby Perish In Horrific Accident 22 Jul 2020

FULL LIST: Type, Quantity Of Equipment Distributed Under The 2007/8 Farm Mechanisation Programme 22 Jul 2020

Chin’ono, Ngarivhume To Spend Another Night In Prison 22 Jul 2020

Former Kwekwe City Councillor Nyamadzawo Dies 22 Jul 2020

Today In Zim History: UN Condemns Operation Murambatsvina, Forex Shortages, EU Adds More On Sanctions List 22 Jul 2020

ALROSA Zimbabwe Starts Prospecting For Diamonds In Masvingo, Matebeleland 22 Jul 2020

Police Boss Implores Support Unit To Exhibit The Highest Standard Of Discipline And Integrity 22 Jul 2020

WATCH: Govt Responds To Reports That Strict Lockdown Regulations Are Meant To Block 31 July Protests 22 Jul 2020

FULL THREAD: Chin’ono, Ngarivhume Profiled By Unknown Woman At 4 Am In Police Cells 22 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: Crisis Coalition Statement On RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scandal 22 Jul 2020

Tweets Presented By State As Evidence That Ngarivhume Incited Violence 22 Jul 2020

PICTURE: Hopewell Chin’ono In Handcuffs 22 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



