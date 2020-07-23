Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 20:33, 23 July 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
2124 1586 510 28

Stats last updated: 23 July 2020:2232HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Full Subscriber Details: “A Far-Reaching Breach Of Privacy” – Adv Mahere As Police Invade Econet 17 Jul 2020

Police Executing A Search & Seizure Warrant At Econet’s And Cassava’s Main Offices  17 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: Judges Directed To Show Orders To Heads Of Court Before Handing Them Down 17 Jul 2020

“It’s Unfair To Suggest My Family Was On A Suicidal Mission To Harm Chiwenga & Kill Themselves ” – Mawarire 17 Jul 2020

“Cases Of Malnutrition-Linked Disease On The Rise In Zimbabwe” – United Nations 17 Jul 2020

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Official Dies 17 Jul 2020

Govt-Hired Lobby Firm Says “New Zimbabwe Is Marching Toward Reforms” 17 Jul 2020

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwean Entrepreneurs? 17 Jul 2020

“By 2023, Zimbabwe Should Be Energy Sufficient” – President Mnangagwa 17 Jul 2020

“The Number Of Inmates Has Grown Back To Where It Was Before The Amnesty,” – ZPCS 17 Jul 2020

“Our Salaries Must Be Pegged At ZW$203 332” – Nurses 17 Jul 2020

ZAPU INFIGHTING: Bulawayo Provincial Executive Recalled Ahead Of Congress 17 Jul 2020

Mangwana Breaks Down Cost Of Refurbishment Of Mvurwi Bridge Amid Reports Of Abuse Of Funds 17 Jul 2020

University Of Cape Town Extends Applications Deadline For 2021 Admission 17 Jul 2020

WATCH: Mahere Discusses “The Authoritarian Pandemic” In Zimbabwe 17 Jul 2020

More Roads Renamed After President ED Mnangagwa 17 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: Khupe’s Letter To The U.S. Senate Trying To Mend U.S., Zim Relations 17 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Issues Statement On ED’s Legitimacy And MPs’ Conduct In Parliament 17 Jul 2020

Gabon President Appoints Country’s First Female Prime Minister 17 Jul 2020

Today In History 17 July 2020: Auxilia’s “Usandiuraye Ndine Vana” Audio Leaks, MC Villa, Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago, Alvin Zhakata Meets CAF President 17 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



