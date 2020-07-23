Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:33, 23 July 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|2124
|1586
|510
|28
Stats last updated: 23 July 2020:2232HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Jah Prayzah songs and albums
- Nkanyiso Mbusi Sibindi
- Third Chimurenga
- Strategic Grain Reserve (SGR)
- Presidential Agricultural Input Support Scheme
- Food and Nutrition Security Policy (FNSP)
- Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012- 2032 (CAFP)
- Farm Mechanisation Scheme 2007
- Antonia Guvava
- Cheda
- Elizabeth Gwaunza
- Lavender Makoni
- Tendai Uchena
- Tadios Karwi
- Alfas Chitakunye
- Noah Taguta
Recent Zimbabwe News
Full Subscriber Details: “A Far-Reaching Breach Of Privacy” – Adv Mahere As Police Invade Econet 17 Jul 2020
Police Executing A Search & Seizure Warrant At Econet’s And Cassava’s Main Offices 17 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Judges Directed To Show Orders To Heads Of Court Before Handing Them Down 17 Jul 2020
“It’s Unfair To Suggest My Family Was On A Suicidal Mission To Harm Chiwenga & Kill Themselves ” – Mawarire 17 Jul 2020
“Cases Of Malnutrition-Linked Disease On The Rise In Zimbabwe” – United Nations 17 Jul 2020
MDC Alliance Youth Assembly Official Dies 17 Jul 2020
Govt-Hired Lobby Firm Says “New Zimbabwe Is Marching Toward Reforms” 17 Jul 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwean Entrepreneurs? 17 Jul 2020
“By 2023, Zimbabwe Should Be Energy Sufficient” – President Mnangagwa 17 Jul 2020
“The Number Of Inmates Has Grown Back To Where It Was Before The Amnesty,” – ZPCS 17 Jul 2020
“Our Salaries Must Be Pegged At ZW$203 332” – Nurses 17 Jul 2020
ZAPU INFIGHTING: Bulawayo Provincial Executive Recalled Ahead Of Congress 17 Jul 2020
Mangwana Breaks Down Cost Of Refurbishment Of Mvurwi Bridge Amid Reports Of Abuse Of Funds 17 Jul 2020
University Of Cape Town Extends Applications Deadline For 2021 Admission 17 Jul 2020
WATCH: Mahere Discusses “The Authoritarian Pandemic” In Zimbabwe 17 Jul 2020
More Roads Renamed After President ED Mnangagwa 17 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Khupe’s Letter To The U.S. Senate Trying To Mend U.S., Zim Relations 17 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Issues Statement On ED’s Legitimacy And MPs’ Conduct In Parliament 17 Jul 2020
Gabon President Appoints Country’s First Female Prime Minister 17 Jul 2020
Today In History 17 July 2020: Auxilia’s “Usandiuraye Ndine Vana” Audio Leaks, MC Villa, Langton “Schoolboy” Tinago, Alvin Zhakata Meets CAF President 17 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
