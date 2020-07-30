Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: July 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|2879
|1951
|887
|41
Stats last updated: 30 July 2020:1247HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
Former Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe Deputy Governor Malaba Dies 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Election Watchdog Writes Open Letter To President Mnangagwa 30 Jul 2020
Former Premier Soccer League Boss Dies 30 Jul 2020
‘Kids Eat And Drink Whatever They Come Across,” Harare Woman Bemoans Effects Of The Lockdown 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: WFP Urgently Seeks International Support To Prevent Millions Of Zimbabweans Plunging Deeper Into Hunger 30 Jul 2020
British MP Suggests More Sanctions “To Cover More Zimbabwe Ministers And Security Chiefs” 30 Jul 2020
Late Former Airforce Commander Perrance Shiri Declared National Hero 30 Jul 2020
“The Regime Has Blocked All Access To Harare CBD,” – Biti 30 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange To Reopen Next Week Though Without Some Companies 30 Jul 2020
“Nakamba Was Villa’s Best Player Prior To The Pandemic Break,” Aston Villa Season Post-Mortem 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Senior Doctors Down Tools “Until It Is Safe And Fair To Return” To Work 30 Jul 2020
“Talk To Families Of Dzamara, Mujuru, Chitepo, Mamombe, Tongogara…, They Have Evidence ZANU PF Is A Terrorist Organisation,” – Biti 30 Jul 2020
The Late Lands Minister Perrance Shiri’s Timeline 30 Jul 2020
ZUPCO Enhancing Covid-19 Prevention Measures As 9 Employees Test Positive 30 Jul 2020
Former MDC Spokesperson Gutu Accuses Chamisa Of Cowardice Ahead Of Anti-Govt Protests 30 Jul 2020
ZBC Suspends Some Programmes After A Member Of Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19 30 Jul 2020
ED Instructs State Security Minister Ncube To Shut Down The Internet On Friday – Report 30 Jul 2020
President Mnangagwa Indirectly Confronts Chiwenga Over Coup Plot 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: 9 ZUPCO Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus 29 Jul 2020
32-year-old Woman Dies Of Corona, Cumulative Deaths Now 41 29 Jul 2020
