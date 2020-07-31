Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 02:43, 31 July 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
3092 2115 924 53

Stats last updated: 31 July 2020:0443HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

UK Calls For Restraint As Security Forces Clear Streets Ahead Of Anti-Govt Protests 31 Jul 2020

COVID-19: Zimbabwe Records 12 New Deaths, Highest Number Since 1st Death 31 Jul 2020

ZANU PF Suspends Politburo Member Over ‘Coup’ Fliers 30 Jul 2020

Saudi Arabian-backed Consortium Withdraws £300 Million Offer To Buy Newcastle 30 Jul 2020

Mutodi Withdraws Theft Case ‘Due To Personal Circumstances’ 30 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: MISA Zimbabwe Statement About Police Raid On Corruption Whistleblower’s Home 30 Jul 2020

Prominent Investigative Journalist’s Relatives Taken Hostage By Police 30 Jul 2020

VPN Provider TunnelBear Sees Spike in Zimbabwe Connections 30 Jul 2020

Journalists Provide An Essential Service & Shouldn’t Be Harassed – Police 30 Jul 2020

Minister Shiri’s Doctors Suspected Food Poisoning – Family 30 Jul 2020

Minister Shiri Succumbed To COVID-19 – President Mnangagwa 30 Jul 2020

FULL THREAD: ‘Why Should Everyone Pay For Something That They Don’t Use?’, Magaisa On Compensating White Farmers 30 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: RBZ Releases Reserve Money Update As At 24 July 2020 30 Jul 2020

Police Storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s Home, Seize His Sister 30 Jul 2020

Police Block MDC-T Extraordinary Congress 30 Jul 2020

IPEC Shuts Down Offices For ‘Deep Cleaning & Disinfection’ Until August 3 30 Jul 2020

Sweden Closely Following Developments In Zimbabwe – Foreign Minister 30 Jul 2020

NetOne To Close Shops On July 31 30 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: MDC-A Official Files An Official Criminal Complaint To Police Against ZANU PF Bigwigs 30 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe Security Forces Clear Streets Ahead Of Planned Protests 30 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



