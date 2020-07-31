Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|3092
|2115
|924
|53
Stats last updated: 31 July 2020:0443HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Major Playaz
- Mau Mau
- Nasty Trix
- Sebede
- Perrance Shiri
- Otis Ngwabi
- Farm Mechanisation Scheme 2007
- Extra Large
- Jerald Whande
- Fadzayi Mahere
- Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement
- Stach
- TK Hollun
- Nathan Chitenga
- Shame Mabvudzi
- Andrew Wutawunashe
Recent Zimbabwe News
UK Calls For Restraint As Security Forces Clear Streets Ahead Of Anti-Govt Protests 31 Jul 2020
COVID-19: Zimbabwe Records 12 New Deaths, Highest Number Since 1st Death 31 Jul 2020
ZANU PF Suspends Politburo Member Over ‘Coup’ Fliers 30 Jul 2020
Saudi Arabian-backed Consortium Withdraws £300 Million Offer To Buy Newcastle 30 Jul 2020
Mutodi Withdraws Theft Case ‘Due To Personal Circumstances’ 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: MISA Zimbabwe Statement About Police Raid On Corruption Whistleblower’s Home 30 Jul 2020
Prominent Investigative Journalist’s Relatives Taken Hostage By Police 30 Jul 2020
VPN Provider TunnelBear Sees Spike in Zimbabwe Connections 30 Jul 2020
Journalists Provide An Essential Service & Shouldn’t Be Harassed – Police 30 Jul 2020
Minister Shiri’s Doctors Suspected Food Poisoning – Family 30 Jul 2020
Minister Shiri Succumbed To COVID-19 – President Mnangagwa 30 Jul 2020
FULL THREAD: ‘Why Should Everyone Pay For Something That They Don’t Use?’, Magaisa On Compensating White Farmers 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: RBZ Releases Reserve Money Update As At 24 July 2020 30 Jul 2020
Police Storm ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s Home, Seize His Sister 30 Jul 2020
Police Block MDC-T Extraordinary Congress 30 Jul 2020
IPEC Shuts Down Offices For ‘Deep Cleaning & Disinfection’ Until August 3 30 Jul 2020
Sweden Closely Following Developments In Zimbabwe – Foreign Minister 30 Jul 2020
NetOne To Close Shops On July 31 30 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC-A Official Files An Official Criminal Complaint To Police Against ZANU PF Bigwigs 30 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Security Forces Clear Streets Ahead Of Planned Protests 30 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here