Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
3169 2098 1004 67

Stats last updated: 1 August 2020:0549HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ED Pleads With Striking Health Workers To Return To Work 31 Jul 2020

Amnesty International Condemns Zimbabwe Govt For Crackdown On Peaceful Protests 31 Jul 2020

Masvingo ‘Lone’ Protestor Speaks; ‘Victory Is Certain’ 31 Jul 2020

CITE Journalist Detained Over Expired Accreditation 31 Jul 2020

Mnangagwa Calls For Peace & Unity, Denounces Proponents Of Violence 31 Jul 2020

Missing Young Female Lone Protestor Found At Police Station 31 Jul 2020

The Regime Will Have Another Sleepless Night – Biti 31 Jul 2020

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe’s Urban Grooves Music? 31 Jul 2020

Junior Doctors Demand $156 000 Per Month 31 Jul 2020

FULL TEXT: Police Arrest Several Protestors Across The Country 31 Jul 2020

MNOs Tariff Adjustments Track Auction Exchange Rate, Rising Inflation 31 Jul 2020

Top CIO Officer Dies Of COVID-19 31 Jul 2020

HSB Says The Prolonged Nurses’ Strike Is Illegal 31 Jul 2020

Bulawayo Residents To Endure Six Days Without Water 31 Jul 2020

WATCH: Harare Woman Narrates Her Brutal Assault By Security Forces 31 Jul 2020

PICTURES: Perrance Shiri Burial At The National Heroes Acre 31 Jul 2020

Zimbabwe Govt Shuts Down Country To Stop Protests 31 Jul 2020

WATCH: Zimbabweans Demonstrate In Cape Town, South Africa 31 Jul 2020

Protestors Converge At Zimbabwean Consulate In Cape Town 31 Jul 2020

Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi Dies Of COVID-19 31 Jul 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

