Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|3169
|2098
|1004
|67
Stats last updated: 1 August 2020:0549HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
ED Pleads With Striking Health Workers To Return To Work 31 Jul 2020
Amnesty International Condemns Zimbabwe Govt For Crackdown On Peaceful Protests 31 Jul 2020
Masvingo ‘Lone’ Protestor Speaks; ‘Victory Is Certain’ 31 Jul 2020
CITE Journalist Detained Over Expired Accreditation 31 Jul 2020
Mnangagwa Calls For Peace & Unity, Denounces Proponents Of Violence 31 Jul 2020
Missing Young Female Lone Protestor Found At Police Station 31 Jul 2020
The Regime Will Have Another Sleepless Night – Biti 31 Jul 2020
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zimbabwe’s Urban Grooves Music? 31 Jul 2020
Junior Doctors Demand $156 000 Per Month 31 Jul 2020
FULL TEXT: Police Arrest Several Protestors Across The Country 31 Jul 2020
MNOs Tariff Adjustments Track Auction Exchange Rate, Rising Inflation 31 Jul 2020
Top CIO Officer Dies Of COVID-19 31 Jul 2020
HSB Says The Prolonged Nurses’ Strike Is Illegal 31 Jul 2020
Bulawayo Residents To Endure Six Days Without Water 31 Jul 2020
WATCH: Harare Woman Narrates Her Brutal Assault By Security Forces 31 Jul 2020
PICTURES: Perrance Shiri Burial At The National Heroes Acre 31 Jul 2020
Zimbabwe Govt Shuts Down Country To Stop Protests 31 Jul 2020
WATCH: Zimbabweans Demonstrate In Cape Town, South Africa 31 Jul 2020
Protestors Converge At Zimbabwean Consulate In Cape Town 31 Jul 2020
Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi Dies Of COVID-19 31 Jul 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
