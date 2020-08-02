Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|3659
|2579
|1011
|69
Stats last updated: 2 August 2020:0512HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
Woman Kills Self Over Plate Of Sadza 01 Aug 2020
ZAPU Slams ‘Hypocritical’ Zanu-PF Over Farm Compensation Deal 01 Aug 2020
MSU Postpones Final Year Exams Due To Coronavirus 01 Aug 2020
Magaisa: 31 July Proved That Citizens Are Fed Up With The Regime 01 Aug 2020
Edgars Temporarily Closes Gweru Branch After Employee Contracts COVID-19 01 Aug 2020
Mahere, Dangarembga, 7 Others Granted $5 000 Bail Each 01 Aug 2020
Mnangagwa, Mangwana Remarks Fuelled Suspicions Over Shiri Death – Magaisa 01 Aug 2020
Musona Scores In KAS Eupen Friendly Match 01 Aug 2020
African PEN Centres Demand The Immediate Release Of Dangarembga 01 Aug 2020
Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova Trial Postponed 01 Aug 2020
High Court Orders Police To Release Abducted ZimLive Editor’s Nephew Within 72 Hours 01 Aug 2020
High Court Grants Harare Mayor $10 000 Bail 01 Aug 2020
Reprieve For Cop Accused Of Failing To Thwart MDC-A Demo 01 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Forum Statement On The Secondary Anniversary Of 2018 Post-election Shootings 01 Aug 2020
Villagers Terrified After Border Jumper’s Sudden Death 01 Aug 2020
URL In Partial Shutdown For Coronavirus-induced Deep Cleaning 01 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: ERC Open Letter To President Mnangagwa On The Anniversary Of The 2018 Elections 01 Aug 2020
Chasi Nullifies Suspension Of ZESA Board Members 01 Aug 2020
Truck Driver Arrested For Smuggling 12 500 Bottles Of Bronco 01 Aug 2020
Tragedy In Kwekwe As A 39 Year Old Man Dies In An Accident Which Left His 15 Year Old Girlfriend Seriously Injured 01 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here