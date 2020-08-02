Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
3659 2579 1011 69

Stats last updated: 2 August 2020:0512HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Woman Kills Self Over Plate Of Sadza 01 Aug 2020

ZAPU Slams ‘Hypocritical’ Zanu-PF Over Farm Compensation Deal 01 Aug 2020

MSU Postpones Final Year Exams Due To Coronavirus 01 Aug 2020

Magaisa: 31 July Proved That Citizens Are Fed Up With The Regime 01 Aug 2020

Edgars Temporarily Closes Gweru Branch After Employee Contracts COVID-19 01 Aug 2020

Mahere, Dangarembga, 7 Others Granted $5 000 Bail Each 01 Aug 2020

Mnangagwa, Mangwana Remarks Fuelled Suspicions Over Shiri Death – Magaisa 01 Aug 2020

Musona Scores In KAS Eupen Friendly Match 01 Aug 2020

African PEN Centres Demand The Immediate Release Of Dangarembga 01 Aug 2020

Mamombe, Chimbiri, Marova Trial Postponed 01 Aug 2020

High Court Orders Police To Release Abducted ZimLive Editor’s Nephew Within 72 Hours 01 Aug 2020

High Court Grants Harare Mayor $10 000 Bail 01 Aug 2020

Reprieve For Cop Accused Of Failing To Thwart MDC-A Demo 01 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Forum Statement On The Secondary Anniversary Of 2018 Post-election Shootings 01 Aug 2020

Villagers Terrified After Border Jumper’s Sudden Death 01 Aug 2020

URL In Partial Shutdown For Coronavirus-induced Deep Cleaning 01 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: ERC Open Letter To President Mnangagwa On The Anniversary Of The 2018 Elections 01 Aug 2020

Chasi Nullifies Suspension Of ZESA Board Members 01 Aug 2020

Truck Driver Arrested For Smuggling 12 500 Bottles Of Bronco 01 Aug 2020

Tragedy In Kwekwe As A 39 Year Old Man Dies In An Accident Which Left His 15 Year Old Girlfriend Seriously Injured 01 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

