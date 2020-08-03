Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: August 2020:
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 04:39, 3 August 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
I Hope You Will Be Victorious Soon – AKA To Zimbabwe 03 Aug 2020
Motorists Evading A Road Block Along Seke Road Parting With $20 To Pass Through An Illegal “Tollgate” – Report 03 Aug 2020
Mumbengegwi In Quarantine After Attending A Global Conference In Tanzania 03 Aug 2020
Smugglers Explain How They Are Making Money Selling Cigarettes In South Africa 03 Aug 2020
South Africa Asked To Extradite Mzembi 03 Aug 2020
ZIMRA Arrests 2 Men For Smuggling 5 Tankers Of Fuel 03 Aug 2020
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 02 August 2020, 262 People Tests Positive For COVID-19 03 Aug 2020
ZINASU Condemns Arrest Of Students For Demonstrating Peacefully 02 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Zimbabwe Embassy Response To Malema’s ‘Provocative’ Statement On Compensating White Farmers 02 Aug 2020
No Focus, No Strategy, July 31 Protests Were Bound To Fail – Gutu 02 Aug 2020
Gunmen Raid MDC-A Bulawayo Youth Leader’s Home 02 Aug 2020
‘Lesbian’ Gweru Prophetess Freed On $1 000 Bail 02 Aug 2020
Police Dogs Maul Beitbridge Man 02 Aug 2020
‘Apart From Biti & Sikhala, The Rest Are Spineless Cowards’, Mashakada Prefers Dialogue Over Confrontation 02 Aug 2020
Time For SADC To Confront Zimbabwe Head-on – OPINION 02 Aug 2020
Lack Of Strategy, Divisions Blamed For Failed July 31 Protests 02 Aug 2020
Steward Bank Announces New Operating Hours 02 Aug 2020
Suspended Politburo Member Blames Former Maid For Her Woes 02 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Fadzayi Mahere Writes On Arrest Ordeal On July 31 02 Aug 2020
ZimLive Editor’s Nephew Hospitalised After 48-hour Gruesome Torture 02 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here