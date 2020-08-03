Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
3921 2835 1016 70

Stats last updated: 3 August 2020:0639HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

I Hope You Will Be Victorious Soon – AKA To Zimbabwe 03 Aug 2020

Motorists Evading A Road Block Along Seke Road Parting With $20 To Pass Through An Illegal “Tollgate” – Report 03 Aug 2020

Mumbengegwi In Quarantine After Attending A Global Conference In Tanzania 03 Aug 2020

Smugglers Explain How They Are Making Money Selling Cigarettes In South Africa 03 Aug 2020

South Africa Asked To Extradite Mzembi 03 Aug 2020

ZIMRA Arrests 2 Men For Smuggling 5 Tankers Of Fuel 03 Aug 2020

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 02 August 2020, 262 People Tests Positive For COVID-19 03 Aug 2020

ZINASU Condemns Arrest Of Students For Demonstrating Peacefully 02 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Zimbabwe Embassy Response To Malema’s ‘Provocative’ Statement On Compensating White Farmers 02 Aug 2020

No Focus, No Strategy, July 31 Protests Were Bound To Fail – Gutu 02 Aug 2020

Gunmen Raid MDC-A Bulawayo Youth Leader’s Home 02 Aug 2020

‘Lesbian’ Gweru Prophetess Freed On $1 000 Bail 02 Aug 2020

Police Dogs Maul Beitbridge Man 02 Aug 2020

‘Apart From Biti & Sikhala, The Rest Are Spineless Cowards’, Mashakada Prefers Dialogue Over Confrontation 02 Aug 2020

Time For SADC To Confront Zimbabwe Head-on – OPINION 02 Aug 2020

Lack Of Strategy, Divisions Blamed For Failed July 31 Protests 02 Aug 2020

Steward Bank Announces New Operating Hours 02 Aug 2020

Suspended Politburo Member Blames Former Maid For Her Woes 02 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Fadzayi Mahere Writes On Arrest Ordeal On July 31 02 Aug 2020

ZimLive Editor’s Nephew Hospitalised After 48-hour Gruesome Torture 02 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

