Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: August 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 04:14, 4 August 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|4075
|2938
|1057
|80
Stats last updated: 4 August 2020:0614HRS
Recently Updated
- Welcome to Pindula
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Madzitatiguru
- Jasper Chimedza
- Alexander McCall Smith
- Masimba Musodza
- Morgan Mahanya
- Zibagwe Rural District Council
- Zhombe
- Mthwakazi
- Mthwakazi Republic Party
- Mqondisi Moyo
- Zimuto Mission
- Garikai Mutasa
- The Contact
- Musaemura Zimunya
- John Eppel
- Christian Brothers College
Recent Zimbabwe News
Lobbyists Implore South African Government To Lift Booze, Cigarette Ban 04 Aug 2020
Fuel Queues Resurface For The Umpteenth Time 04 Aug 2020
Matemadanda Takes A Jab At Embassies Sponsoring Drunk Opposition Puppets, Says Sikhala Has Serious Drama 04 Aug 2020
MDC Alliance Midlands Structures Snub Meeting Chamisa Fearing Khupe’s Wrath – Report 04 Aug 2020
4 Malawian Women Escape From Mushagashe Quarantine Center, 3 Men From Churchill School In Harare 04 Aug 2020
Investors Lose A Cumulative $10 Billion On The First Day Of Trading 04 Aug 2020
Tongai Mnangagwa Tests Positive For COVID-19 04 Aug 2020
Mbare Musika Now A Coronavirus Hotspot 03 Aug 2020
There Is A Need For Dialogue Between ED & Chamisa – MDC Deputy Spokesperson 03 Aug 2020
Zimbabwe Records 154 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 COVID-19 Deaths 03 Aug 2020
Nurses Reiterate USD, PPE Demands, Vow To Continue Strike 03 Aug 2020
Malema’s Party Threatens To Block ZANU PF Officials From Entering South Africa 03 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Malema Urges AU, SADC To Censure ZANU PF, Demands Closure Of Zim Embassy In SA 03 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Top Airforce Officer Appointed Health Ministry Permanent Secretary 03 Aug 2020
Bread Price Hike Looming As Zimbabwe Dollar Plummets 03 Aug 2020
Churches Implore ED To Initiate National Dialogue 03 Aug 2020
Agribank Shuts Down Maphisa Branch Due To Corona 03 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: ZERA Adopts Precautionary Measures For Its Operations 03 Aug 2020
ZCTU Won’t Relent Until Govt Addresses Workers’ Grievances – Mutasa 03 Aug 2020
Seh Calaz, Mtawarira Commiserate With Victims Of State Brutality 03 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here