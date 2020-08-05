Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
4221 2902 1238 81

Stats last updated: 5 August 2020:0752HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

FULL TEXT: Mmusi Maimane Asks The South African Minister Of International Relations To get An Explanation From The Zim Govt About Human Rights Abuses 05 Aug 2020

Namatai Kwekweza Wins The Next Generation Foresight Practitioners Award, Becomes A School of International Futures 2020 Fellow 05 Aug 2020

ZRP Investigates The Disappearance Of A Borrowdale Couple Last Seen On 21 June 2020 05 Aug 2020

Exchange Control Regulations For Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Gazetted 05 Aug 2020

Kaizer Chiefs Suspends Football Manager Bobby Motaung 05 Aug 2020

ED Donates Coal To Matabeleland Hospitals 05 Aug 2020

MDC Alliance 2018 Zaka West MP Candidate Joins Zanu PF – Report 05 Aug 2020

Water Vendors Make A Killing As Chitungwiza Water Crisis Deepens 05 Aug 2020

We Cannot Remain Silent In The Face Of Your Pretentiousness To Know More About Zimbabwe Than he Zimbabwean People- Zimbabwe Embassy In South Africa Responds To Malema 05 Aug 2020

ZERA Hikes Fuel Prices 05 Aug 2020

ZINARA Temporarily Close Head Office As Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 05 Aug 2020

Oppah Did Not Test Positive For COVID-19 – Zanu PF 05 Aug 2020

Zimbabwe Records Another COVID-19 Death, 146 Local Cases 04 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Chamisa Returns From Leave Of Absence 04 Aug 2020

Manchester City Make First Summer Signing 04 Aug 2020

Tawanda Muchehiwa Nephew To ZimLive Editor Appears Before Magistrates Court 04 Aug 2020

Beitbridge Border Temporarily Closed After 5 ZIMRA Officials Tested Positive For COVID-19 04 Aug 2020

Private Doctors Call For Help As Number Of Patients In Need Of Assistance Skyrockets 04 Aug 2020

“It’s Like The People Of Zimbabwe Are In A Chokehold,” Writer Tsitsi Dangarembga After Arrest 04 Aug 2020

VP Chiwenga’s Appointment As Health Minister Is Unconstitutional – Advocate Mahere 04 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



