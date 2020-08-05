Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 05:52, 5 August 2020
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|4221
|2902
|1238
|81
Stats last updated: 5 August 2020:0752HRS
Recently Updated
Recent Zimbabwe News
FULL TEXT: Mmusi Maimane Asks The South African Minister Of International Relations To get An Explanation From The Zim Govt About Human Rights Abuses 05 Aug 2020
Namatai Kwekweza Wins The Next Generation Foresight Practitioners Award, Becomes A School of International Futures 2020 Fellow 05 Aug 2020
ZRP Investigates The Disappearance Of A Borrowdale Couple Last Seen On 21 June 2020 05 Aug 2020
Exchange Control Regulations For Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Gazetted 05 Aug 2020
Kaizer Chiefs Suspends Football Manager Bobby Motaung 05 Aug 2020
ED Donates Coal To Matabeleland Hospitals 05 Aug 2020
MDC Alliance 2018 Zaka West MP Candidate Joins Zanu PF – Report 05 Aug 2020
Water Vendors Make A Killing As Chitungwiza Water Crisis Deepens 05 Aug 2020
We Cannot Remain Silent In The Face Of Your Pretentiousness To Know More About Zimbabwe Than he Zimbabwean People- Zimbabwe Embassy In South Africa Responds To Malema 05 Aug 2020
ZERA Hikes Fuel Prices 05 Aug 2020
ZINARA Temporarily Close Head Office As Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 05 Aug 2020
Oppah Did Not Test Positive For COVID-19 – Zanu PF 05 Aug 2020
Zimbabwe Records Another COVID-19 Death, 146 Local Cases 04 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Chamisa Returns From Leave Of Absence 04 Aug 2020
Manchester City Make First Summer Signing 04 Aug 2020
Tawanda Muchehiwa Nephew To ZimLive Editor Appears Before Magistrates Court 04 Aug 2020
Beitbridge Border Temporarily Closed After 5 ZIMRA Officials Tested Positive For COVID-19 04 Aug 2020
Private Doctors Call For Help As Number Of Patients In Need Of Assistance Skyrockets 04 Aug 2020
“It’s Like The People Of Zimbabwe Are In A Chokehold,” Writer Tsitsi Dangarembga After Arrest 04 Aug 2020
VP Chiwenga’s Appointment As Health Minister Is Unconstitutional – Advocate Mahere 04 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Become a contributor - Get Started Here