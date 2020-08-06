Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 07:22, 6 August 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
4339 2991 1264 84

Stats last updated: 6 August 2020:0922HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Food Markets To Close One Day A Week For Disinfection – Nyoni 06 Aug 2020

ZRP Arrests 65 People Violating Lockdown Restrictions By Attending A Pyramid Scheme Event In Borrowdale 06 Aug 2020

The Easiest Way To Buy Airtime Online In Zimbabwe 06 Aug 2020

ED Speaks About SADC Seeking Lasting Peace For DRC While Chairing The SADC Troika Summit 06 Aug 2020

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 05 August 2020, 3 More People Succumb To COVID-19 06 Aug 2020

OK Suspends 2020 Grand Challenge Due To COVID-19 06 Aug 2020

Education Ministry To Introduce Inclusive Alternative Learning And Teaching Platforms For Learners 06 Aug 2020

ED To Officially Launch The Mbano Manor Hotel Project In Vic Falls Today 06 Aug 2020

WATCH: The Damage Caused By The Beirut Blast 06 Aug 2020

24 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 At How Mine 06 Aug 2020

United Nations Secretary-General Urges Zim Govt To Uphold Human Rights 05 Aug 2020

Manchester City Have Signed Former Chelsea Defender Nathan Ake 05 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Govt Moves To Criminalise “Openly Criticizing ZanuPf “Govt” Internationally And Lobbying For Sanctions” 05 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Youth Deputy Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus 05 Aug 2020

Former Zim Police Commissioner Chihuri Implicated In Staged Vehicle Auction 05 Aug 2020

“The U.S. Will Not Hesitate To Take Action To Promote Accountability,” – U.S. On Sanctions Against Tagwirei 05 Aug 2020

“Zimbabweans Agree That #ZanuPFMustGo,” – Human Rights Defender 05 Aug 2020

SA’s Opposition DA Calls For Ramaphosa, SADC To Reprimand Mnangagwa Over Human Rights Violations 05 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: 26 Of ZANU PF Staff At The Party’s Headquarters Test Positive For Coronavirus 05 Aug 2020

USA Adds Tagwirei, Sakunda Holdings Onto The Sanctions List 05 Aug 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



