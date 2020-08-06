Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|4339
|2991
|1264
|84
Stats last updated: 6 August 2020:0922HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Kudakwashe Tagwirei
- Tafadzwa Rusike
- David Parirenyatwa
- Namatai Kwekweza
- Nonduduzo Ncube
- Tsitsi Dangarembga
- Shimmer Chinodya
- Panashe Chigumadzi
- Constantino Chiwenga
- NoViolet Bulawayo
- Nervous Conditions
- Yvonne Vera
- Mordecai Hamutyinei
- Musaemura Zimunya
- Simon Chimbetu
- Madzitatiguru
Recent Zimbabwe News
Food Markets To Close One Day A Week For Disinfection – Nyoni 06 Aug 2020
ZRP Arrests 65 People Violating Lockdown Restrictions By Attending A Pyramid Scheme Event In Borrowdale 06 Aug 2020
The Easiest Way To Buy Airtime Online In Zimbabwe 06 Aug 2020
ED Speaks About SADC Seeking Lasting Peace For DRC While Chairing The SADC Troika Summit 06 Aug 2020
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 05 August 2020, 3 More People Succumb To COVID-19 06 Aug 2020
OK Suspends 2020 Grand Challenge Due To COVID-19 06 Aug 2020
Education Ministry To Introduce Inclusive Alternative Learning And Teaching Platforms For Learners 06 Aug 2020
ED To Officially Launch The Mbano Manor Hotel Project In Vic Falls Today 06 Aug 2020
WATCH: The Damage Caused By The Beirut Blast 06 Aug 2020
24 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 At How Mine 06 Aug 2020
United Nations Secretary-General Urges Zim Govt To Uphold Human Rights 05 Aug 2020
Manchester City Have Signed Former Chelsea Defender Nathan Ake 05 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Govt Moves To Criminalise “Openly Criticizing ZanuPf “Govt” Internationally And Lobbying For Sanctions” 05 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Youth Deputy Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus 05 Aug 2020
Former Zim Police Commissioner Chihuri Implicated In Staged Vehicle Auction 05 Aug 2020
“The U.S. Will Not Hesitate To Take Action To Promote Accountability,” – U.S. On Sanctions Against Tagwirei 05 Aug 2020
“Zimbabweans Agree That #ZanuPFMustGo,” – Human Rights Defender 05 Aug 2020
SA’s Opposition DA Calls For Ramaphosa, SADC To Reprimand Mnangagwa Over Human Rights Violations 05 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: 26 Of ZANU PF Staff At The Party’s Headquarters Test Positive For Coronavirus 05 Aug 2020
USA Adds Tagwirei, Sakunda Holdings Onto The Sanctions List 05 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
