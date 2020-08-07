Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 4339
+
| 4395
| 2991
+
| 3034
 
| 1264
 
| 1264
| 84
+
| 97
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 6 August 2020:0922HRS
+
Stats last updated: 7 August 2020:0439HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 02:40, 7 August 2020

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. Click here to learn how you can be a contributor.

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
4395 3034 1264 97

Stats last updated: 7 August 2020:0439HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

South Africa May Get Tougher On Zimbabwe – Mawarire 07 Aug 2020

Sasai Launches New ‘Moments’ Video-sharing & Social Networking Feature 07 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: SA President Ramaphosa Appoints Envoys To Zim Following Reports Of Human Rights Abuses 06 Aug 2020

Zimbabwe Records 13 More COVID-19 Deaths Posthumously 06 Aug 2020

“Let’s Condemn Brutality In Zimbabwe,” – Former President Of Botswana 06 Aug 2020

Chiwenga, Kazembe, ZRP Boss Dragged To Court Over “Unreasonable,” Curfew 06 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa Suspends Zesa Board Chair And Entire Board With Immediate Effect 06 Aug 2020

BREAKING: English Premier League Clubs Vote For Reverting To 3 Permitted Substitutions 06 Aug 2020

QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwean Authors? 06 Aug 2020

Twitter, Facebook Restrict Donald Trump’s Accounts Over Harmaful COVID-19 Misinformation 06 Aug 2020

WATCH: “The Innocent Are Persecuted, The Guilty Walk Freely With Pockets Lined From Corruption,” – Chin’ono’s Lawyer 06 Aug 2020

UPDATE: Lebanon Blast Death Toll Reaches 157 06 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Namibia Responds To Reports Of Human Rights Violations In Zimbabwe 06 Aug 2020

Chin’ono Cautioned For Attacking Judges As He Is Denied Bail Again 06 Aug 2020

“Chin’ono Officially A Political Prisoner,” – Mahere 06 Aug 2020

SMES FOREX AUCTION: To Be Run On Tuesdays, All Qualifying Bids Allotted In Full – 6 August 2020 06 Aug 2020

Two More ZANU PF Officials Suspended Over Alleged Participation In Coup Plot Against ED 06 Aug 2020

Drax International Proposes Judges To Mediate In Its US$20M Contract Dispute With Zim Govt 06 Aug 2020

WATCH LIVE: High Court Deny Bail For Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono 06 Aug 2020

Almost 40 Out Of 60 Natpharm Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus – Report 06 Aug 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=91036"