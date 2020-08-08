Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
__NOTOC__
__NOTOC__
|−
|+
''[:]''
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
Latest revision as of 07:10, 8 August 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|4395
|3034
|1264
|97
Stats last updated: 7 August 2020:0439HRS
Recently Updated
- Welcome to Pindula
- Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe
- Bornsevia Trust
- Zvimba
- Phillip Chiyangwa
- Jadiel Masunda
- Plaxedes Svuure
- Tobias Felix Tobaiwa Mapuvire
- Tatenda Mukuruva
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Solyd The Plug
- Sakunda Holdings
- Sydney Gata
- Nobert Mafumhe Mutasa
- Petina Gappah
- Bloom Tizora
- Bernard Chidzero
- Government Ministries of Zimbabwe
Recent Zimbabwe News
Lockdown: Over 1 000 Miners Lose Jobs, More Likely To Be Affected 08 Aug 2020
ZIMRA Now Requires COVID19-free Certificates From Visitors 08 Aug 2020
Zimbabwe’s Fallen Heroes Must Be Turning In Their Graves – Mudzuri 08 Aug 2020
Ian Khama Says There Is No New Dispensation In Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020
Tino Kadewere Misses UEFA Champions League Clash 08 Aug 2020
75 Per Cent Of Civil Servants Ordered To Stay At Home 08 Aug 2020
JSC Announces Dates, Venue For Public Interviews For ConCourt Nominees 08 Aug 2020
Prof Moyo, Zhuwao Engage ANC To Find Way Back Into ZANU PF 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: PLO Lumumba Statement On The Situation In Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020
Chin’ono’s Lawyers To File Fresh Bail Application – MISA Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester City Beat Real Madrid To Advance To Quarterfinals 07 Aug 2020
PICTURES: Noxolo Niece To Bulawayo Activist Abducted, Tortured, Sexually Assaulted Then Dumped 07 Aug 2020
WATCH: Niece To Political Activist Abducted, Later Dumped After Being Tortured And Sexually Assaulted 07 Aug 2020
“The New Zimbabwe Is Being Built By Zimbabweans,” – President Mnangagwa 07 Aug 2020
“I Sense Victory,” – Chamisa 07 Aug 2020
PICTURES: ED Commissions Road Works Along Bitbridge-Harare Highway 07 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance’s Statement On Ramaphosa’s Appointment Of Special Envoys To Zimbabwe 07 Aug 2020
Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Champions League On Tonight, What You Need To Know 07 Aug 2020
Chin’ono Ngarivhume Transferred To Chikurubi Maximum Prison 07 Aug 2020
U.S. Says Chin’ono, Ngarivhume’s Continued Detention Is An Attack On Democracy 07 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here