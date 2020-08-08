Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Pindula is a place to find information about local things. It's a lot like Wikipedia, except everything here is hyper-local. '''[[Help:Quick_Guide | Click here to learn how you can be a contributor]]'''.
+
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''
 
'''{{huge | Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]}}'''

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
4395 3034 1264 97

Stats last updated: 7 August 2020:0439HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Lockdown: Over 1 000 Miners Lose Jobs, More Likely To Be Affected 08 Aug 2020

ZIMRA Now Requires COVID19-free Certificates From Visitors 08 Aug 2020

Zimbabwe’s Fallen Heroes Must Be Turning In Their Graves – Mudzuri 08 Aug 2020

Ian Khama Says There Is No New Dispensation In Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020

Tino Kadewere Misses UEFA Champions League Clash 08 Aug 2020

75 Per Cent Of Civil Servants Ordered To Stay At Home 08 Aug 2020

JSC Announces Dates, Venue For Public Interviews For ConCourt Nominees 08 Aug 2020

Prof Moyo, Zhuwao Engage ANC To Find Way Back Into ZANU PF 08 Aug 2020

WATCH: PLO Lumumba Statement On The Situation In Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020

Chin’ono’s Lawyers To File Fresh Bail Application – MISA Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Manchester City Beat Real Madrid To Advance To Quarterfinals 07 Aug 2020

PICTURES: Noxolo Niece To Bulawayo Activist Abducted, Tortured, Sexually Assaulted Then Dumped 07 Aug 2020

WATCH: Niece To Political Activist Abducted, Later Dumped After Being Tortured And Sexually Assaulted 07 Aug 2020

“The New Zimbabwe Is Being Built By Zimbabweans,” – President Mnangagwa 07 Aug 2020

“I Sense Victory,” – Chamisa 07 Aug 2020

PICTURES: ED Commissions Road Works Along Bitbridge-Harare Highway 07 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance’s Statement On Ramaphosa’s Appointment Of Special Envoys To Zimbabwe 07 Aug 2020

Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Champions League On Tonight, What You Need To Know 07 Aug 2020

Chin’ono Ngarivhume Transferred To Chikurubi Maximum Prison 07 Aug 2020

U.S. Says Chin’ono, Ngarivhume’s Continued Detention Is An Attack On Democracy 07 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

