Latest revision as of 15:34, 8 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|4451
|3004
|1345
|102
Stats last updated: 8 August 2020:1733HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Ndabezinhle Sigogo
- Freedom Nyamubaya
- Togara Muzanenhamo
- Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe
- Duduzile Shinya
- Duduzile Kereditse Shinya
- Bornsevia Trust
- Zvimba
- Phillip Chiyangwa
- Jadiel Masunda
- Plaxedes Svuure
- Tobias Felix Tobaiwa Mapuvire
- Tatenda Mukuruva
- Solyd The Plug
- Sakunda Holdings
- Sydney Gata
Recent Zimbabwe News
WATCH: “Let Us Not Protect Corrupt Politicians” – Zimbabwe National Army Official 08 Aug 2020
Today In The History Of Zimbabwe: ZANU Is Formed 08 Aug 2020
FULL THREAD: “Dear Fellow Zimbabweans” MISRED Issues Apology On Zim Situation Remarks 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: Protesters Clash With Police In Lebanon After Deadly Explosion 08 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Journalist Spends Night In Police Cells For Violating Curfew – MISA Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020
Juventus To “Evaluate Everything” Following Loss To Lyon In Champions League 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: “It’s Misrepresentation Of Facts, Misunderstanding Of What’s On The Ground,” – Zimbabwe On Abuses 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: African Union Says It Is Monitoring The Zimbabwean Situation 08 Aug 2020
Persecution Of Journos In Zim: “Authorities Want Identity Of Sources Who Helped Expose Corruption” – Human Rights Watch 08 Aug 2020
At Least 18 People, Including Pilots, Die As Air India Express Skidded Off Runway 08 Aug 2020
NUST Student Granted $5 000 Bail Over Obscene Mnangagwa Slur 08 Aug 2020
23-year-old Woman Abducted, Tortured For Her Uncle’s Political Activism 08 Aug 2020
HIT Ventilators To Be Unveiled Soon – Tagwira 08 Aug 2020
3 Week Old Baby Dies Of COVID-19, Cumulative Corona Deaths Now 102 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: Zambian Expert Comments On How Education Underdeveloped Africa 08 Aug 2020
Small-scale Chrome Mineworkers Now Destitute – Union 08 Aug 2020
Shady Investment Scheme Directors Disappear With Thousands 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: Chamisa Speaks To SABC On The Situation In Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020
Lockdown: Over 1 000 Mineworkers Lose Jobs, More Likely To Be Affected 08 Aug 2020
ZIMRA Now Requires COVID19-free Certificates From Visitors 08 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here