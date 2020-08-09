Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
4575 3057 1416 102

Stats last updated: 9 August 2020:0628HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ZIMRA Backtracks On COVID19-free Certificate Requirement 09 Aug 2020

124 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded On August 8 09 Aug 2020

Reopening Of Schools This Year Hangs In The Balance 09 Aug 2020

Meeting Scheduled To Unpack Zimbabwe’s Agreement With Former White Farmers 08 Aug 2020

Group Consisting Of Civil Society Groups, Businesses… Calls For Reforms, Re-engagement 08 Aug 2020

None Of Our Staff That Deal With Blood Donors Tested Positive For COVID-19- NBSZ 08 Aug 2020

WATCH: “Let Us Not Protect Corrupt Politicians” – Zimbabwe National Army Official 08 Aug 2020

Today In The History Of Zimbabwe: ZANU Is Formed 08 Aug 2020

FULL THREAD: “Dear Fellow Zimbabweans” MISRED Issues Apology On Zim Situation Remarks 08 Aug 2020

WATCH: Protesters Clash With Police In Lebanon After Deadly Explosion 08 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Journalist Spends Night In Police Cells For Violating Curfew – MISA Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020

Juventus To “Evaluate Everything” Following Loss To Lyon In Champions League 08 Aug 2020

WATCH: “It’s Misrepresentation Of Facts, Misunderstanding Of What’s On The Ground,” – Zimbabwe On Abuses 08 Aug 2020

WATCH: African Union Says It Is Monitoring The Zimbabwean Situation 08 Aug 2020

Persecution Of Journos In Zim: “Authorities Want Identity Of Sources Who Helped Expose Corruption” – Human Rights Watch 08 Aug 2020

At Least 18 People, Including Pilots, Die As Air India Express Skidded Off Runway 08 Aug 2020

NUST Student Granted $5 000 Bail Over Obscene Mnangagwa Slur 08 Aug 2020

23-year-old Woman Abducted, Tortured For Her Uncle’s Political Activism 08 Aug 2020

HIT Ventilators To Be Unveiled Soon – Tagwira 08 Aug 2020

3 Week Old Baby Dies Of COVID-19, Cumulative Corona Deaths Now 102 08 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

