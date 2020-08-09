Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 04:29, 9 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|4575
|3057
|1416
|102
Stats last updated: 9 August 2020:0628HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZIMRA Backtracks On COVID19-free Certificate Requirement 09 Aug 2020
124 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded On August 8 09 Aug 2020
Reopening Of Schools This Year Hangs In The Balance 09 Aug 2020
Meeting Scheduled To Unpack Zimbabwe’s Agreement With Former White Farmers 08 Aug 2020
Group Consisting Of Civil Society Groups, Businesses… Calls For Reforms, Re-engagement 08 Aug 2020
None Of Our Staff That Deal With Blood Donors Tested Positive For COVID-19- NBSZ 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: “Let Us Not Protect Corrupt Politicians” – Zimbabwe National Army Official 08 Aug 2020
Today In The History Of Zimbabwe: ZANU Is Formed 08 Aug 2020
FULL THREAD: “Dear Fellow Zimbabweans” MISRED Issues Apology On Zim Situation Remarks 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: Protesters Clash With Police In Lebanon After Deadly Explosion 08 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Journalist Spends Night In Police Cells For Violating Curfew – MISA Zimbabwe 08 Aug 2020
Juventus To “Evaluate Everything” Following Loss To Lyon In Champions League 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: “It’s Misrepresentation Of Facts, Misunderstanding Of What’s On The Ground,” – Zimbabwe On Abuses 08 Aug 2020
WATCH: African Union Says It Is Monitoring The Zimbabwean Situation 08 Aug 2020
Persecution Of Journos In Zim: “Authorities Want Identity Of Sources Who Helped Expose Corruption” – Human Rights Watch 08 Aug 2020
At Least 18 People, Including Pilots, Die As Air India Express Skidded Off Runway 08 Aug 2020
NUST Student Granted $5 000 Bail Over Obscene Mnangagwa Slur 08 Aug 2020
23-year-old Woman Abducted, Tortured For Her Uncle’s Political Activism 08 Aug 2020
HIT Ventilators To Be Unveiled Soon – Tagwira 08 Aug 2020
3 Week Old Baby Dies Of COVID-19, Cumulative Corona Deaths Now 102 08 Aug 2020
