Latest revision as of 05:39, 13 August 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
4893 3151 1620 122

Stats last updated: 13 August 2020:0737HRS

Recent Zimbabwe News

The Trial Of MDC Alliance’s Mamombe, Marova, Chimbiri Continues This Thursday 13 Aug 2020

UPDATE On Another MDC Alliance Official Abducted By Suspected State Security Agents 13 Aug 2020

“We Initially Agreed On US$5.2 Billion,” Former White Farmers Speak On Compensation 13 Aug 2020

“Ramaphosa’s Envoy Had No Obligation To Meet The Opposition,” – Zim Govt 13 Aug 2020

“What Happened Before Will Not Be Repeated,” – VP Chiwenga Speaks On Restructuring Health Sector 13 Aug 2020

QUIZ: What You Need To Know About Zimbabwe’s Economy 12 Aug 2020

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 12 August 2020, 18 People Succumb To The Virus 12 Aug 2020

Kariba’s Caribbea Bay Resort Reopens, Offers 50% Discount For All August 2020 Bookings 12 Aug 2020

WATCH: 3000+ South African Airways Employees Apply For Voluntary Retrenchment 12 Aug 2020

Tanzania Bars Local Media Houses From Broadcasting Content From Foreign Media Outlets Without Seeking Permission From The Government 12 Aug 2020

No One Can Be Refused Health Care In South Africa According To The South African Constitution 12 Aug 2020

ZIMDEF CEO Getting 2 Salaries From The Government – Report 12 Aug 2020

WATCH: ED Threw Tantrums And Said There Is No Need For In Intervention In Zimbabwe At The Meeting With SA Envoys – Biti Speaks To eNCA 12 Aug 2020

Sizabantu Khoza Pleads For Financial Help On Behalf Of His Unwell 12 Year Old Son 12 Aug 2020

Chin’ono Surviving On Biscuits And Water In Prison – Mtetwa 12 Aug 2020

Tino Chinyani Expecting First Baby With Dumi Masilela’s Widow 12 Aug 2020

Chin’ono’s Bail Application Case To Be Heard In Private 12 Aug 2020

Tino Kadewere’s Brother Prince Kadewere Dies 12 Aug 2020

Football Resumes In South Africa, Billiat To Make 40th Appearance At Amakhosi Tonight 12 Aug 2020

ZRP Plumtree Police Officers ‘Mutiny’, New Details Emerge 12 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

