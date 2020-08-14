Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:09, 14 August 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|5072
|2946
|1998
|128
Stats last updated: 14 August 2020:2208HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZSE Has Lost $42.5 Billion Since Trading Resumed A Week Ago 14 Aug 2020
OPINION: It Seems Unlikely That The South African Envoys Had A Mandate To Gather Facts – Institute For Security Studies 14 Aug 2020
Zimbabwe Should Accept Help, There Is A Crisis In Zimbabwe, Its Undeniable – SA International Relations Minister 14 Aug 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwe’s Economy? 14 Aug 2020
Govt Allows Kadewere To Attend Brother’s Funeral 14 Aug 2020
OPINION: President Mnangagwa, You Risk Isolation & Sad Departure – Zimbabwe Institute Of Strategic Thinking 14 Aug 2020
Former Boxing Champion Morgan Maphosa Dies 14 Aug 2020
PICTRURES: One Dead 2 Injured In Mutare Border Post Horror Crash 14 Aug 2020
Airforce Of Zimbabwe To Build A Museum In Bulawayo – Report 14 Aug 2020
WATCH: Magamba TV Hilariously Dramatise The SA Envoy’s Meeting With The Govt 14 Aug 2020
5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About New Agriculture Minister Anxious Jongwe Masuka 14 Aug 2020
5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The New Energy And Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu 14 Aug 2020
JUST IN: ED Appoints Anxious Masuka As Agriculture Minister Following Perrance Shiri’s Death 14 Aug 2020
JUST IN: ED Fires And Replaces Fortune Chasi 14 Aug 2020
Tino Flies In To Mourn His Brother 14 Aug 2020
COVID-19 Hits Public Service Commission At Munhumutapa Building, 80 Civil Servants Test Positive For COVID-19 14 Aug 2020
“Internal Contradictions Are Eminent In Any Organisation,” – ZANU PF Official On Factionalism Reports 14 Aug 2020
“It’s Difficult, To Be Honest,” – Billiat Under Pressure At Kaizer Chiefs 14 Aug 2020
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Bayern Munich Face-Off Tonight In Quarter Finals 14 Aug 2020
UPDATE: Wife Of Abducted MDC-A Activist Appears Before Courts For Reporting The Absence Of Her Husband 14 Aug 2020
