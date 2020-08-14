Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 9: Line 9:
 
! Deaths
 
! Deaths
 
|-
 
|-
| 4893
+
| 5072
| 3151
+
| 2946
| 1620
+
| 1998
| 122
+
| 128
 
|}
 
|}
Stats last updated: 13 August 2020:0737HRS
+
Stats last updated: 14 August 2020:2208HRS
  
 
==Recently Updated==
 
==Recently Updated==

Latest revision as of 20:09, 14 August 2020

Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
5072 2946 1998 128

Stats last updated: 14 August 2020:2208HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

ZSE Has Lost $42.5 Billion Since Trading Resumed A Week Ago 14 Aug 2020

OPINION: It Seems Unlikely That The South African Envoys Had A Mandate To Gather Facts – Institute For Security Studies 14 Aug 2020

Zimbabwe Should Accept Help, There Is A Crisis In Zimbabwe, Its Undeniable – SA International Relations Minister 14 Aug 2020

QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Zimbabwe’s Economy? 14 Aug 2020

Govt Allows Kadewere To Attend Brother’s Funeral 14 Aug 2020

OPINION: President Mnangagwa, You Risk Isolation & Sad Departure – Zimbabwe Institute Of Strategic Thinking 14 Aug 2020

Former Boxing Champion Morgan Maphosa Dies 14 Aug 2020

PICTRURES: One Dead 2 Injured In Mutare Border Post Horror Crash 14 Aug 2020

Airforce Of Zimbabwe To Build A Museum In Bulawayo – Report 14 Aug 2020

WATCH: Magamba TV Hilariously Dramatise The SA Envoy’s Meeting With The Govt 14 Aug 2020

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About New Agriculture Minister Anxious Jongwe Masuka 14 Aug 2020

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The New Energy And Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu 14 Aug 2020

JUST IN: ED Appoints Anxious Masuka As Agriculture Minister Following Perrance Shiri’s Death 14 Aug 2020

JUST IN: ED Fires And Replaces Fortune Chasi 14 Aug 2020

Tino Flies In To Mourn His Brother 14 Aug 2020

COVID-19 Hits Public Service Commission At Munhumutapa Building, 80 Civil Servants Test Positive For COVID-19 14 Aug 2020

“Internal Contradictions Are Eminent In Any Organisation,” – ZANU PF Official On Factionalism Reports 14 Aug 2020

“It’s Difficult, To Be Honest,” – Billiat Under Pressure At Kaizer Chiefs 14 Aug 2020

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona, Bayern Munich Face-Off Tonight In Quarter Finals 14 Aug 2020

UPDATE: Wife Of Abducted MDC-A Activist Appears Before Courts For Reporting The Absence Of Her Husband 14 Aug 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=91330"