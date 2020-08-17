Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Latest revision as of 19:29, 17 August 2020

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
5308 1325 3848 135

Stats last updated: 17 August 2020:2127HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

Harare Records 1 689 Coronavirus Recoveries In 24 Hours 17 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: World Council Of Churches Statement In Solidarity With People Of Zimbabwe 17 Aug 2020

SADC Urges Member States Deal With Social Media Abuse 17 Aug 2020

ED Applauded For Resolving Zambia, DRC Border Issue 17 Aug 2020

Mnangagwa To Address ‘Issues Around’ Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter 17 Aug 2020

‘Mnangagwa Has No Option But To Fire Mutsvangwa’ – Prof Moyo 17 Aug 2020

Nurse Arrested For Recording Video While In Police Detention 17 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: Young Lawyers’ Statement Of Solidarity With Catholic Bishops 17 Aug 2020

Zimbabwe’s Evangelical Christians Condemn Government For Belittling Catholic Bishops 17 Aug 2020

ZEC To Replace Expelled Chamisa MPs With Khupe Nominees 17 Aug 2020

At Least 3 Zimbabweans Perish In Horror Crash In Zambia 17 Aug 2020

Six Traditional Leaders Fired For Not Supporting ZANU PF 17 Aug 2020

Occultism At The Centre Of Zimbabwe’s Problems – ED’s Advisor 17 Aug 2020

Zim Civil Society Warns The Country Is On Brink Of Collapse 17 Aug 2020

Some Striking Nurses Reinstated Onto Government Payroll 17 Aug 2020

FULL TEXT: ZIFA Statement In Response To COVID-19 Relief Disbursements Claims 17 Aug 2020

DStv Closes Avondale Offices For Coronavirus Disinfection 17 Aug 2020

WATCH: Finance Secretary Explains What Happened To Budget Surpluses 17 Aug 2020

Former Energy Minister Chasi Faces Arrest Over Corruption – Report 17 Aug 2020

‘I’m Not The First One To Do It’, Seh Calaz Says His Marriage To Moira Knight Is Over 17 Aug 2020


Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

Become a contributor - Get Started Here



