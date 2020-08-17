Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: August 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 19:29, 17 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|5308
|1325
|3848
|135
Stats last updated: 17 August 2020:2127HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Prince Dube
- Tirifaina Mukaka
- Joseph Kunzeno
- Muza Mudyiwa
- Martin Ziwacha
- Easeburn Chivasa
- Philemon Tombindo Chigamba
- Zimbabwe Inflation Rates
- Debt Rescheduling
- Anti Money Laundering
- Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
- Debt Overhang
- Recapitalisation
- Guspy Warrior
- 10th District Music
- Black Umfolosi
Recent Zimbabwe News
Harare Records 1 689 Coronavirus Recoveries In 24 Hours 17 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: World Council Of Churches Statement In Solidarity With People Of Zimbabwe 17 Aug 2020
SADC Urges Member States Deal With Social Media Abuse 17 Aug 2020
ED Applauded For Resolving Zambia, DRC Border Issue 17 Aug 2020
Mnangagwa To Address ‘Issues Around’ Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter 17 Aug 2020
‘Mnangagwa Has No Option But To Fire Mutsvangwa’ – Prof Moyo 17 Aug 2020
Nurse Arrested For Recording Video While In Police Detention 17 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Young Lawyers’ Statement Of Solidarity With Catholic Bishops 17 Aug 2020
Zimbabwe’s Evangelical Christians Condemn Government For Belittling Catholic Bishops 17 Aug 2020
ZEC To Replace Expelled Chamisa MPs With Khupe Nominees 17 Aug 2020
At Least 3 Zimbabweans Perish In Horror Crash In Zambia 17 Aug 2020
Six Traditional Leaders Fired For Not Supporting ZANU PF 17 Aug 2020
Occultism At The Centre Of Zimbabwe’s Problems – ED’s Advisor 17 Aug 2020
Zim Civil Society Warns The Country Is On Brink Of Collapse 17 Aug 2020
Some Striking Nurses Reinstated Onto Government Payroll 17 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: ZIFA Statement In Response To COVID-19 Relief Disbursements Claims 17 Aug 2020
DStv Closes Avondale Offices For Coronavirus Disinfection 17 Aug 2020
WATCH: Finance Secretary Explains What Happened To Budget Surpluses 17 Aug 2020
Former Energy Minister Chasi Faces Arrest Over Corruption – Report 17 Aug 2020
‘I’m Not The First One To Do It’, Seh Calaz Says His Marriage To Moira Knight Is Over 17 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here