Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
m
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
! Deaths
! Deaths
|-
|-
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|−
|
|+
|
|}
|}
|−
Stats last updated:
|+
Stats last updated: August 2020:
==Recently Updated==
==Recently Updated==
Latest revision as of 19:23, 18 August 2020
Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|5378
|1132
|4105
|141
Stats last updated: 18 August 2020:2121HRS
Recently Updated
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Mangaliso Ndlovu
- Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
- Gonarezhou National Park
- African Wildlife Foundation (AWF)
- Shumha
- Save Valley Conservancy
- Matobo National Park
- Mongwe
- Foreign Exchange Auction System
- Claudius Zviripayi
- Seh Calaz
- Mlibizi
- Mavuradonha
- Kanyemba
- Eastern Highlands
- Hopewell Chin'ono
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zimbabwe Dollar Weakens Further On Forex Auction 18 Aug 2020
Jehovah’s Witnesses Cancel Annual Convention 18 Aug 2020
‘Govt Has Started Dealing With Lawyers’ – Beatrice Mtetwa Recalls Chilling ED Warning 18 Aug 2020
MDC Alliance Alleges Victimisation Of Its Councillors By The State 18 Aug 2020
Food Poverty Line For July Surpasses $6 000 – Zimstat 18 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: ZEC Statement On Filling In Of Vacant Seats 18 Aug 2020
21 Zimbabwean De-mining Experts Stranded In Kuwait 18 Aug 2020
Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa Barred From Representing Hopewell Chin’ono 18 Aug 2020
Man Fatally Axes Wife In Adultery Row, Commits Suicide 18 Aug 2020
UPDATE: Still Not Possible To Directly Send Money From Ecocash To OneMoney, Telecash Wallets And Vice Versa 18 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Crisis Coalition Proposes Ways To Address The Zimbabwean Governance And Human Rights Crisis 18 Aug 2020
Twitter Permanently Bans Account Of Zimbabwe’s Ministry Of Information 18 Aug 2020
Court Dismisses Adv Mpofu’s Application Of Removal From Remand 18 Aug 2020
Barcelona Set To Hire Netherlands Coach After Sacking Setien, Nakamba Commits To Villa 18 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: MDC Alliance Writes To SADC For Intervention In Zimbabwean Crisis While SADC Praises Mnangagwa 18 Aug 2020
“Zimbabwe Did Not Lose Any Money In The Drax Deal,” – Finance Secretary 18 Aug 2020
Two MDC Alliance MPs Fight Over Delivery Of 20 Litres Of Water – Report 18 Aug 2020
Twitter Users Go After Mufti Menk Over Silence On Zimbabwe’s Human Rights Crisis, Links To Mnangagwa 18 Aug 2020
South Africa Ease Lockdown Restrictions, Allow Sale Of Alcohol 18 Aug 2020
“The Removal Of Sanctions On Zimbabwe Is Beneficial To Africa As A Whole” – President Magufuli 18 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here