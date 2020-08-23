Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 07:18, 23 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|5893
|1111
|4629
|153
Stats last updated: 23 August 2020:0916HRS
Recent Zimbabwe News
We Cant Continue To Import What We Eat – New Agriculture Minister Promises To Hit The Ground Running 23 Aug 2020
I Will Work Harder To Ensure That The Vision Is Achieved – Soda Zhemu 23 Aug 2020
PICTURES: Teenage Hadebe Officially Weds 23 Aug 2020
SA Justice Department Mum On Grace Mugabe’s Extradition To South Africa For Prosecution – AfriForum 23 Aug 2020
There Is No Way We Can Ignore What Is Happening In Zimbabwe – ANC 23 Aug 2020
EcoSure Launches Pamwepo/Sisonke, Affordable Insurance Cover For Churches And Other Social Groups 23 Aug 2020
Why Is Peter Ndoro Using SABC To Talk About Zimbabwe – South Africans Ask 23 Aug 2020
Cash Disbursements To Vulnerable Households Will Resume Soon – Govt Makes Yet Another Promise 23 Aug 2020
Ministry Of Health COVID-19 Update – 22 August 2020, Zimbabwe Records 78 New Cases 23 Aug 2020
WATCH: What Will Joe Biden Presidency Mean For Foreign Relations In Africa? David Monyae 23 Aug 2020
QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Tourism In Zimbabwe? 22 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: NGO Forum’s Coronavirus Lockdown Weekly Monitoring Report 14-21 August 2020 – Days 138 22 Aug 2020
WATCH: MDC Alliance’s Job Wiwa Sikhala On His Way To Prison 22 Aug 2020
Education Act Amendment Prohibits Expulsion Of Pregnant Learners, Beating Learners… 22 Aug 2020
Why Zimbabweans Are Buying Airtime Online 22 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: “Could Be Kranco” Police On Death Of MDC-A Activist Who Was Allegedly Abducted And Found Dead 22 Aug 2020
JUST IN: Sikhala Remanded In Custody As Hearing Of His Application Against Remand Is Postponed 22 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa Meets Matebeleland Collective, Councillors Over Gukurahundi 22 Aug 2020
Former NewsDay, Zimpapers Sports Editor Dies 22 Aug 2020
ZCTU SG Speaks On The Effects Of RBZ’s Abolishment Of Mobile Money Platforms 22 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here