Latest revision as of 07:31, 24 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|5930
|903
|4872
|155
Stats last updated: 24 August 2020:0930HRS
Recently Updated
- Maxwell Time Tsodzo
- Gilbert Mutubuki
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Marufu Waini
- Emmanuel Nyathi
- Mike Chimombe
- Club Sankayi
- Genius Kadungure
- David Behr
- Acie Lumumba
- Donel Mangena
- Imire Rhino and Wildlife Conservation
- Tourism in Zimbabwe
- Khami Ruins
- Jeremiah Bhamu
- Job Sikhala
- Danan’ombe Monument
Recent Zimbabwe News
A BLAST FROM THE PAST: I’m A Christian, I’m A Family Man, I’m A Very Nice Man, I’m As Soft As Wool – ED 24 Aug 2020
Parirenyatwa Hospital Senior Resident Medical Professional Withdraw Services 24 Aug 2020
Matabeleland Groups Protest Mtsvangwa’s “Self Righteous Minority” Insult 24 Aug 2020
I Come To You In Unprecedented Circumstances Of National Crisis – Chamisa Speaks About Issues Bedevilling Zimbabwe 24 Aug 2020
This Business Of Branding & Blaming, Labelling Citizens As Terrorist To Be Flashed Out Is Unacceptable – Chamisa To ED 24 Aug 2020
Mwonzora Endorses ED’s POLAD 24 Aug 2020
Tsvangirai’s Bullet Proof Car Confiscated In 2008 Still Parked At Lupane Police Station – Report 24 Aug 2020
SADC Should Address Zimbabwe’s Human Rights Abuses – Ambassador Nichols Speaks For The First Time After Being Called A Thug 24 Aug 2020
FULL TEXT: ZIFA Responds To The Chronicle Article About FIFA Possibly Cutting Funding To ZIFA 24 Aug 2020
Bulawayo High Court Judge Recuse Himself From A Case As Lawyer Seeks His Arrest 24 Aug 2020
Bevern Capital Pyramid Scheme Bosses On The Run 24 Aug 2020
The Enactment Of The Cybersecurity Bill Just Around The Corner – ICT Ministry 24 Aug 2020
The Herald Opinionist Attacks Mahere, The MDC Alliance 24 Aug 2020
2 Missing Harare Couples Feared Dead – ZRP 24 Aug 2020
Stray Bullets Hit 2 Women In Hwange As ZRP Officers Raid Informal Coal Traders 24 Aug 2020
“The Unresolved Zimbabwean Crisis Is A Threat To ZANU PF’s Existence,” – Political Analyst 23 Aug 2020
“ANC Is Not A Path To Wealth,” President Cyril Ramaphosa Tells Corrupt Officials 23 Aug 2020
Zimbabwe’s Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 155 23 Aug 2020
Former ZANU PF Official Acie Lumumba Speaks On Alleged Accident 23 Aug 2020
UEFA Champions League Final: PSG Vs Bayern Munich, What You Need To Know 23 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here