Sponsored: Buy Airtime Online in Zimbabwe

Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Confirmed Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths
6251 1071 5001 179

Stats last updated: 26 August 2020:2209HRS

Recently Updated

Recent Zimbabwe News

“Dzamara Was Technically Eliminated By ZanuPF,” – MDC Alliance Namibia 26 Aug 2020

MDC Yet To Be Granted Application For Extension Of Congress – Mwonzora 26 Aug 2020

JUST IN: Zimbabwe Records 13 New Coronavirus Deaths 26 Aug 2020

“I’m No Longer Representing Khama Billiat” – Agent 26 Aug 2020

WATCH: Police Try To Stop Chamisa From Addressing Media 26 Aug 2020

“Detentions Remind Of Dabengwa, Masuku Whom ZANU PF Wrongfully Arrested” – Maimane 26 Aug 2020

Bail Hearing For Opposition Leader Set For Thursday 26 Aug 2020

Anglican Bishops’ Stance On Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter 26 Aug 2020

Gukurahundi Was A Genocide Targeting Ethnically Minority Groups – Mwonzora 26 Aug 2020

WATCH: Rasta The Artist Speaks Art, Moving To South Africa And His Love For Art To NewzRoom Africa 26 Aug 2020

Don’t Be Ashamed To Do Side Hustles – Gabriel Nyoni To Fellow Footballers 26 Aug 2020

We Are Turning AgriBank Into A Land Bank For Farmers – ED 26 Aug 2020

ED Launches Agriculture Recovery Plan, Hopes To Turn The Sector Into An $8 Billion Industry By 2025 26 Aug 2020

ZIMNAT Offers Life Cover To Zimbabwean In South Africa 26 Aug 2020

UPDATED: A Rare Video Of Patson Dzamara And Nelson Chamisa’s Rudo RwaJesu Sing Along 26 Aug 2020

Suspected Zanu PF Members Block Shingi Munyeza From Addressing A Public Meeting 26 Aug 2020

5 Things You Probably Didnt Know About Patson Dzamara 26 Aug 2020

Govt Orders Shops To Display Dual Prices At The Official Rate 26 Aug 2020

Govt In A Quandary Over US$2 Million Drax Payment 26 Aug 2020

ZANU PF Mocks Catholic Bishops, Says Pastoral Letter Was Written By Biti And Chamisa 26 Aug 2020


Click for more

Special Thanks!

The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave

