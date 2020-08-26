Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 20:09, 26 August 2020
Updates: Coronavirus in Zimbabwe
|Confirmed Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|6251
|1071
|5001
|179
Stats last updated: 26 August 2020:2209HRS
Recently Updated
- Itai Dzamara
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Welcome to Pindula
- Tazvi Mhaka
- Patson Dzamara
- Lord Malvern High School
- Waterfalls
- Solyd The Plug
- National Archives of Zimbabwe
- Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
- Chapungu Sculpture Park
- Kudzanai-Violet Hwami
- Dominic Benhura
- Foreign Exchange Auction System
- Thomas Mukarobgwa
- Joseph Ndandarika
- Perlagia Mutyavaviri
- Itai Nyama
Recent Zimbabwe News
“Dzamara Was Technically Eliminated By ZanuPF,” – MDC Alliance Namibia 26 Aug 2020
MDC Yet To Be Granted Application For Extension Of Congress – Mwonzora 26 Aug 2020
JUST IN: Zimbabwe Records 13 New Coronavirus Deaths 26 Aug 2020
“I’m No Longer Representing Khama Billiat” – Agent 26 Aug 2020
WATCH: Police Try To Stop Chamisa From Addressing Media 26 Aug 2020
“Detentions Remind Of Dabengwa, Masuku Whom ZANU PF Wrongfully Arrested” – Maimane 26 Aug 2020
Bail Hearing For Opposition Leader Set For Thursday 26 Aug 2020
Anglican Bishops’ Stance On Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter 26 Aug 2020
Gukurahundi Was A Genocide Targeting Ethnically Minority Groups – Mwonzora 26 Aug 2020
WATCH: Rasta The Artist Speaks Art, Moving To South Africa And His Love For Art To NewzRoom Africa 26 Aug 2020
Don’t Be Ashamed To Do Side Hustles – Gabriel Nyoni To Fellow Footballers 26 Aug 2020
We Are Turning AgriBank Into A Land Bank For Farmers – ED 26 Aug 2020
ED Launches Agriculture Recovery Plan, Hopes To Turn The Sector Into An $8 Billion Industry By 2025 26 Aug 2020
ZIMNAT Offers Life Cover To Zimbabwean In South Africa 26 Aug 2020
UPDATED: A Rare Video Of Patson Dzamara And Nelson Chamisa’s Rudo RwaJesu Sing Along 26 Aug 2020
Suspected Zanu PF Members Block Shingi Munyeza From Addressing A Public Meeting 26 Aug 2020
5 Things You Probably Didnt Know About Patson Dzamara 26 Aug 2020
Govt Orders Shops To Display Dual Prices At The Official Rate 26 Aug 2020
Govt In A Quandary Over US$2 Million Drax Payment 26 Aug 2020
ZANU PF Mocks Catholic Bishops, Says Pastoral Letter Was Written By Biti And Chamisa 26 Aug 2020
Special Thanks!
The work on Pindula exists because of the generous effort of the individuals who write, create articles, edit existing ones and those who keep the platform working. Special thanks goes to the following individuals:
Abisha, Abraham Seda, Anthony Somerset, Asa, Benson, BMachimbira, BruceW, Bulawayan94, Clemency Takawira, Der'T, Dtcjecha, Discover simpea, Edd, Ekhaya2000, Farai_M9, FJCZ, Gandadema, Garikaib, Geewat, Georgia, Gift, Gvhh, Jairosi, James, Jj, Jonathan, Joseph Bunga, Keyboard, Kingleotheprince, Kuda188, Kuz, Letala, Limbikani, Lloyd Hazvineyi, L Makombe, Mashu, Mashvee, Maverick, Menashi, Michael, Michaellaban, Mmhungwe, Mschoto, Munondida, Muzamisi, Ngonidzashe Gweje, NigelRG, Nirana, Oliver_Mahaka, Olorin Henderson, Onesimo, Paida, Per_suit, Polarbear, Rayhatron, Rollergs, Rosaline, Rutendonmawoneke, Sadza, Shephardtendai, Shermad_F.E.T._Khan, Shokomike, SimbarasheRusere, Siphiwe, SManaganyi, Tanda, Tavojay, Tawanda, Tayananiswa, Tee_Breezy, Tendai, Tendai Moyo, Tharealrockervybz, Theeliteone, Tichaz, Tinashe Nyahasa, Valentine Tusai, William Chui, Wunderful, Wzvarevashe, Zivave
Become a contributor - Get Started Here